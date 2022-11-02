Astros' Dusty Baker Explains Decision to Leave Lance McCullers in vs. Phillies

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

After Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers surrendered five home runs in Tuesday's 7-0 World Series Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, many were left wondering why Astros manager Dusty Baker didn't pull his starter from the game earlier. Baker explained the decision after the game.

"The thought process was the fact that he had had two good innings, two real good innings, and then they hit a blooper, a homer, and then I couldn't get anybody loose," Baker told reporters. "I mean, it was my decision."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

