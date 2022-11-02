Twitter in Awe of Phillies' Home Run Barrage in Blowout Game 3 Win vs. Astros

Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to the home run derby, Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros starter became the first pitcher in MLB history to give up five home runs in a single playoff game as the Philadelphia Phillies cruised to a 7-0 victory in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on Tuesday.

Philadelphia seized a 2-1 lead in the series and remains undefeated at Citizens Bank Park in the postseason. If that pattern continues, the Phillies are two games away from winning their first World Series since the 2008 campaign.

The offensive fireworks started right away when Bryce Harper continued his red-hot playoffs by launching a two-run homer in the first inning. His sixth home run of the postseason sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy and was a sign of things to come.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh kept things rolling with long balls in the second inning, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins went back-to-back in the fifth. The game was essentially over at that point, and social media had nothing but praise for the offensive juggernaut:

It wasn't all the offense, as Ranger Suárez threw five shutout innings as Philadelphia's starter.

While Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler draw the most headlines in the team's rotation, Suárez entered Tuesday's contest with a 1.86 ERA in four playoff appearances and continued to be an under-the-radar hero in the team's playoff run.

Suárez escaped a jam with runners on the corners in the second inning by striking out Chas McCormick and induced a pop out from Jose Altuve to end the fifth inning with two runners on base.

The bullpen took things from there, and the Phillies will look to keep things rolling at home in Wednesday's Game 4.