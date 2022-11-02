X

    Twitter in Awe of Phillies' Home Run Barrage in Blowout Game 3 Win vs. Astros

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 2, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Welcome to the home run derby, Lance McCullers Jr.

    The Houston Astros starter became the first pitcher in MLB history to give up five home runs in a single playoff game as the Philadelphia Phillies cruised to a 7-0 victory in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on Tuesday.

    Philadelphia seized a 2-1 lead in the series and remains undefeated at Citizens Bank Park in the postseason. If that pattern continues, the Phillies are two games away from winning their first World Series since the 2008 campaign.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE HARPER 2-RUN HOMER AND PHILLY IS LOSING IT 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>)<a href="https://t.co/vkZ1WJ0UJa">pic.twitter.com/vkZ1WJ0UJa</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    How we feeling, Philly?! 🔔 <a href="https://t.co/VagDZLYQRh">pic.twitter.com/VagDZLYQRh</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Bohm Bomb 💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a><a href="https://t.co/6ok7PKxDrD">pic.twitter.com/6ok7PKxDrD</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Bryce with a message for Alec Bohm before his at-bat.<br><br>Bohm would then homer on the first pitch he saw 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a><a href="https://t.co/GiNzO5v7yp">pic.twitter.com/GiNzO5v7yp</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Brandon Marsh puts Philly up 4-0 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a><a href="https://t.co/Lc7kkIlNs9">pic.twitter.com/Lc7kkIlNs9</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    You really thought there would be a <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> Home Run Party without <a href="https://twitter.com/kschwarb12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kschwarb12</a>⁉️<br><br>📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/4XbDEVHFsD">pic.twitter.com/4XbDEVHFsD</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RHYS HOSKINS MAKES IT 7-0 PHILLIES IN GAME 3 💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brwalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IOt0a1Ko5p">pic.twitter.com/IOt0a1Ko5p</a>

    The offensive fireworks started right away when Bryce Harper continued his red-hot playoffs by launching a two-run homer in the first inning. His sixth home run of the postseason sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy and was a sign of things to come.

    Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh kept things rolling with long balls in the second inning, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins went back-to-back in the fifth. The game was essentially over at that point, and social media had nothing but praise for the offensive juggernaut:

    MLB @MLB

    BACK-TO-BACK IN PHILLY!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    the phillies really showed up the playoffs like “who are the best teams in baseball? feed them to us”

    Twitter in Awe of Phillies' Home Run Barrage in Blowout Game 3 Win vs. Astros
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    homers every at-bat seems like a very sound offensive strategy

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Holy smokes. This Phillies team.

    Chris Webb @ChrisMWebb

    Phillies right now <a href="https://t.co/djx43LIeBx">pic.twitter.com/djx43LIeBx</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Phillies tonight:<br>boom<br>boom<br>boom<br>boom<br>boom

    Emma Baccellieri @emmabaccellieri

    Interesting that the Phillies' three home runs have come on three different pitches from McCullers -- curve (Harper), sinker (Bohm), slider (Marsh). That is... not good news for the Astros!

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The last two pitches Bryce Harper has seen at Citizens Bank Park went for home runs that won the Phillies the National League pennant and gave them the lead in their first home World Series game in 13 yeras.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    the Phillies are the 1st team in World Series history with 3+ HR thru the 1st 2 innings in a game

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    I'm not sure if Lance McCullers Jr. is tipping pitches.<br><br>I am sure the Phillies are destroying the ones he's throwing.<br><br>Another home run, this one by No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh. <br><br>Phillies 4, Astros 0

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Bryce Harper now has 6 home runs this postseason, 4 of them have given the Phillies the lead. <br><br>That's tied for the 2nd-most go-ahead home runs in postseason history and it's the most by a Phillies player. <a href="https://t.co/aM5HGAJHAc">pic.twitter.com/aM5HGAJHAc</a>

    Molly Knight @molly_knight

    Seems like Bryce Harper saw something McCullers was doing and told everybody and now the Phillies are rolling.

    Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

    Incredible how amped the Phillies get playing at home.

    It wasn't all the offense, as Ranger Suárez threw five shutout innings as Philadelphia's starter.

    While Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler draw the most headlines in the team's rotation, Suárez entered Tuesday's contest with a 1.86 ERA in four playoff appearances and continued to be an under-the-radar hero in the team's playoff run.

    Suárez escaped a jam with runners on the corners in the second inning by striking out Chas McCormick and induced a pop out from Jose Altuve to end the fifth inning with two runners on base.

    The bullpen took things from there, and the Phillies will look to keep things rolling at home in Wednesday's Game 4.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.