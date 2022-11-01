WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1November 1, 2022
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1
WWE NXT was still picking up the pieces following an exciting NXT Halloween Havoc in its November 1 show.
Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction would celebrate the one-year anniversary of the NXT women's champion's title victory. Bron Breakker appeared for the first time since retaining his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.
R-Truth would compete against the loudmouth Grayson Waller. Odyssey Jones would make his in-ring return after nearly 10 months on the shelf.
Joe Gacy's Schism agreed to a sit-down interview following the reveal of the latest member, Ava Raine. Thea Hail would look for revenge against Kiana James.
This show did not have much promised ahead of time, but with both major champions set to appear, there was certainly more to this show than immediately met the eye.
Pretty Deadly Interrupt Bron Breakker and Face a Challenge from Breakker and Wes Lee
- Breakker agreed that Prince and Wilson had great hair then gave them a polite introduction, only to turn the moment into a championship challenge.
- Pretty Deadly wanted no more interruptions, but instead R-Truth arrived to party with the face champions ahead of his match with Grayson Waller.
Pretty Deadly interrupted Bron Breakker right away followed quickly by Wes Lee. The NXT champion and North American champion challenge Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line tonight.
The interactions here were fun as Breakker continued to show he can be an entertainer and Lee continued to challenge himself on the mic. Pretty Deadly held it down and remain the best part of the NXT tag team division.
The show needed a hook with a card that lacked hype, and luckily NXT had a plan. Breakker and Lee as a tag team does not make a ton of sense beyond the two both being face champions, but it should make for an engaging match.
The hope was that challengers would emerge throughout the night to create new stories in NXT while fans get a fun one-off encounter.
Grade
B
Notable Moments