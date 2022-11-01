WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT was still picking up the pieces following an exciting NXT Halloween Havoc in its November 1 show.

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction would celebrate the one-year anniversary of the NXT women's champion's title victory. Bron Breakker appeared for the first time since retaining his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.



R-Truth would compete against the loudmouth Grayson Waller. Odyssey Jones would make his in-ring return after nearly 10 months on the shelf.



Joe Gacy's Schism agreed to a sit-down interview following the reveal of the latest member, Ava Raine. Thea Hail would look for revenge against Kiana James.

This show did not have much promised ahead of time, but with both major champions set to appear, there was certainly more to this show than immediately met the eye.

