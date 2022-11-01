Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels 'Showing No Appetite' to Discuss Star With Teams

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Several teams have reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles Angels hoping to trade for two-way star Shohei Ohtani but have been told he's unavailable.

Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported the Angels have "no appetite" to move the 2021 AL MVP despite an impending change in ownership.

