Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponed Due to Rain, Will Be Played Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies fans will have to wait one more day to see their team's World Series home opener.

MLB announced that Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to rain, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The game has been rescheduled to Tuesday, causing the rest of the series to be pushed back.

Game 4 will now be held on Wednesday, followed by Game 5 on Thursday. Friday will be a travel day, with Games 6 and 7 set for Saturday and Sunday, if necessary.

After stealing a 6-5 win in Houston in Game 1, the Phillies are looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss in Game 2. The Astros were led by a nine-strikeout performance by starting pitcher Framber Valdez to even the series at 1-1.

Despite the loss, Philadelphia is still in a good spot, as the next three games will be in its home ballpark. The Phillies are 5-0 at home this postseason, which helped them get past the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to a surprising World Series berth.

For their part, the Astros have had no issues performing in hostile environments. Houston is 3-0 on the road in the playoffs, having closed out both the ALDS and ALCS against the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, respectively, in front of opposing fans.

Following the postponement, Houston will stick with Lance McCullers Jr. as the starter for Game 3, while Philadelphia has pivoted from Noah Syndergaard to Ranger Suárez. Syndergaard will now take the hill for Game 5.