Georgia LB Nolan Smith Doubtful for Tennessee Game with Shoulder Injury, per HC Smart

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Monday that linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Tennessee because of a shoulder injury.

Smith, who leads the top-ranked Bulldogs with three sacks this season, suffered the injury during last week's 42-20 win over Florida, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

"His availability has not been determined," Smart said. "It does not look good for availability this week. It's a [pectoral] muscle, so it's one of those deals where we'll do an MRI on. We're still getting some opinions on it, but he's probably doubtful for this week."

