X

    Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 30, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros scored three first-inning runs en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday from Minute Maid Park.

    On Friday, the Phils overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings to take the series opener. They faced another 5-0 gap this time around but could not do much damage off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and relievers Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.

    On the other baseline, the Phillies needed all they could get out of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler after five relievers combined for 5.2 scoreless innings the night before.

    However, this ended up being an off-day for the 2021 All-Star, who allowed five runs (four earned), six hits and three walks while striking out three.

    Wheeler went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 153 innings over 26 regular-season starts. He followed that up with a 1.78 ERA over four National League postseason series starts alongside 25 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. Philadelphia went 3-1 in playoff games during Wheeler's starts.

    But it didn't work out Saturday. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez led the game off with back-to-back-to-back doubles for a 2-0 lead. Alvarez later scored on an error.

    Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Houston Astros @astros

    Triple double. <a href="https://t.co/PPzvZmMsUA">pic.twitter.com/PPzvZmMsUA</a>

    Wheeler never allowed a runner past first over the next three innings, but Alex Bregman delivered the big blow with a two-run homer for a 5-0 edge.

    Houston Astros @astros

    The Wheels on the train go round and round. <a href="https://t.co/VOuGo1wYsN">pic.twitter.com/VOuGo1wYsN</a>

    The Phils got one back in the seventh and another in the ninth but could not get closer.

    In hindsight, the Phillies would have probably needed Wheeler to be near-perfect to beat the Astros on Saturday after their own strong pitching performance, but Houston ended up getting to him.

    MLB Twitter brought up Wheeler's performance during and after his outing, noting concerns about location as well as decreased velocity.

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    Not that it’s the sole reason for the Astros’ big first inning, but Zack Wheeler’s fastball velocity has been 95-96 early. He had been hitting 98-99 pretty regularly in first inning last few starts. Had 11 pitches 99+ in last outing.

    Codify @CodifyBaseball

    Zack Wheeler threw 112 pitches at 97+ MPH in his first 4 postseason starts and has thrown 0 in the first 3 innings tonight.

    Paul Casella @Paul_CasellaMLB

    Astros' first 5 batters tonight:<br><br>- 103.8 mph double<br>- 100.4 mph double<br>- 97.5 mph double<br>- 99.7 mph groundout<br>- 97.6 mph flyout<br><br>Zack Wheeler had allowed only 4 hard-hit balls in the 1st inning in his first 4 postseason starts COMBINED.

    Matt Gelb @MattGelb

    Red flags everywhere in first inning for the Phillies, but the greatest concern might be Zack Wheeler sitting 96 mph with his fastball in first inning. It's been more 97-99 in first innings this postseason. A long season.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Bottom line. <br><br>These performances by Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola aren’t good enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> are fortunate to get a game in Houston, but they did their job.

    Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki

    Just a bad, bad inning for the Phillies to start Game 2. Three doubles on the first four pitches from Zack Wheeler. Each one over the middle of the plate. Matt Vierling doesn't make a good throw to allow Alvarez to third. Hoskins can't scoop Sosa's throw in the dirt.

    Stephanie Apstein @stephapstein

    The Astros hit Zack Wheeler so early in counts that he saw eight hitters, allowed three runs and still threw fewer pitches (19) than Framber Valdez (22).

    Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB

    Everything Zack Wheeler has thrown tonight -- all four pitches -- have been directly out over the middle of the plate.<br><br>Not sure what's going on there, but that's a pretty dreadful start to this one.

    Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

    Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler combined to throw 9.1 innings in the first two games of the World Series. That was not the plan going in

    Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will occur in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 8:03 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.