Jose Altuve's 'Vintage' G2 Draws Rave Reviews as Astros Tie World Series vs. Phillies

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2022 World Series is all evened up as the Houston Astros took Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park 5-2 on tremendous performances from starting pitcher Framber Valdez and second baseman José Altuve.

Valdez allowed four hits and one run in 6.1 innings before being replaced by Rafael Montero. He also struck out nine hitters.

Altuve, meanwhile, had his best game of the postseason, notching three hits in four at-bats. Entering Saturday's game, he had just four hits in 37 at-bats (.108 batting average) this postseason.

The three-time Batting Title winner's performance drew rave reviews on Twitter, and understandably so as the Astros head to Philadelphia with the series tied 1-1 instead of being down 2-0.

If Altuve can stay hot, it certainly won't be easy for the Phillies to contain him for the remainder of the World Series.

The fight for the Commissioner's Trophy shifts to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday for a Game 3 Halloween showdown.