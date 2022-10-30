X

    Jose Altuve's 'Vintage' G2 Draws Rave Reviews as Astros Tie World Series vs. Phillies

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros at bat in the second inning against the Philadelphia Philliesin Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The 2022 World Series is all evened up as the Houston Astros took Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park 5-2 on tremendous performances from starting pitcher Framber Valdez and second baseman José Altuve.

    Valdez allowed four hits and one run in 6.1 innings before being replaced by Rafael Montero. He also struck out nine hitters.

    Altuve, meanwhile, had his best game of the postseason, notching three hits in four at-bats. Entering Saturday's game, he had just four hits in 37 at-bats (.108 batting average) this postseason.

    The three-time Batting Title winner's performance drew rave reviews on Twitter, and understandably so as the Astros head to Philadelphia with the series tied 1-1 instead of being down 2-0.

    Paul Gallant @GallantSays

    Vintage Playoff Altuve <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a>

    Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome

    The Astros won 5-2. The World Series is tied 1-1<br><br>Framber Valdez was great. Houston ambushed Zack Wheeler. Jose Altuve looks back.

    Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Impressive company for José Altuve <a href="https://t.co/qa48flkIpN">pic.twitter.com/qa48flkIpN</a>

    Enrique Rojas/ESPN @Enrique_Rojas1

    José Altuve tiene 3 hits esta noche y 99 en playoffs.<br><br>100 HITS PLAYOFFS<br><br>Derek Jeter 200<br>Bernie Williams 128<br>Manny Ramírez 117<br>Jorge Posada 103<br>Yadier Molina 102<br><br>Altuve 99

    Steve Benko @SteveBenko

    Jose Altuve is a hall of famer.

    Carlos M. Ramírez @Tomapapa

    Guess what?<br>Jose Altuve is BACK! <a href="https://t.co/Wfc92NVqtn">pic.twitter.com/Wfc92NVqtn</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Jose Altuve is off and running in Game 2 with a leadoff double and a run scored 🔥<br><br>He just spoke with our Tom Verducci. <a href="https://t.co/PFQJI5vGWB">pic.twitter.com/PFQJI5vGWB</a>

    Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome

    Jose Altuve is 3-for-4. He entered the game 4-for-37 in the playoffs. That would be defined as "encouraging"

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    Jose Altuve having three hits tonight is a very bad sign for the Phillies moving forward.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Jose Altuve now has 9 career 3-hit games in the postseason, tied for 3rd-most in postseason history, trailing only:<br><br>Derek Jeter: 12<br>Bernie Williams: 12

    Kevin Warren @tkwarren24

    Welcome back Jose Altuve! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a>

    🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ @PerryBurner

    I’m an Angels fan. I hate the Astros. I don’t care. Jose Altuve is a first ballot Hall of Famer and a pleasure to watch

    Moonlight Graham @MoonGrahamShow

    Jose Altuve is going to end up in Cooperstown

    If Altuve can stay hot, it certainly won't be easy for the Phillies to contain him for the remainder of the World Series.

    The fight for the Commissioner's Trophy shifts to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday for a Game 3 Halloween showdown.

