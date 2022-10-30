Astros' Martín Maldonado Used Illegal Bat from Albert Pujols in World Series Game 1

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado reportedly used an illegal bat from ex-St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Tom Verducci broke the news during FOX's broadcast of Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

"Martín Maldonado is using a different bat today here in Game 2," Verducci said. "He found out from MLB today that the bat he used last night was not a legal bat. It was a model that he obtained from Albert Pujols, and he used it because he thought it was very similar in size and weight to his own model. The barrel, he said, was slightly bigger. He also thought it was a way to honor the baseball legend, of course retiring at the close of this season.

"But here's the catch to it, guys: In 2010, Major League Baseball changed the bat specifications, and that bat—that Pujols model—was no longer legal except if you were playing to prior to 2010, it was grandfathered in," Verducci continued. "So Albert Pujols could use that bat, but Maldonado—who began his Major League career in 2011—was not legally able to use that bat."

The concern in question surrounded the size of Maldonado's bat barrel, which was over the maximum limit allowed after MLB enacted a rule change during the 2010-11 offseason.

"Baseball also is changing the specifications for all bats, slimming the maximum diameter of the barrel from 2.75 inches—which had been the standard for more than 100 years—to 2.61 inches," a March 2011 Associated Press report stated.

Talkin' Baseball provided a comparison of the bats between Games 1 and 2:

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a second-inning RBI single in a 6-5 loss.

He got the start again Saturday for Game 2.