World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2
A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto.
The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning.
Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of huge plays from the fourth inning on that propelled the National League champion into early control of the Fall Classic.
Realmuto's name should sit at the top of MVP contenders because he delivered the most important hit of Game 1.
Kyle Tucker could vault to the top of that list if he puts together another strong night at the plate in Game 2. Tucker appeared to be the overwhelming MVP favorite after his second home run, but that was the last run scored by the Astros on Friday night.
Just like how one game will not win the World Series, one game will not determine the MVP award, but we at least got a look into who the top contenders may be in Game 1.
Updated World Series MVP Odds
J.T. Realmuto (+450; bet $100 to win $450)
Bryce Harper (+450)
Kyle Tucker (+500)
Jeremy Pena (+1000)
Kyle Schwarber (+1300)
Yordan Alvarez (+1400)
Zack Wheeler (+1800)
Rhys Hoskins (+1800)
Nick Castellanos (+2200)
Alex Bregman (+2200)
J.T. Realmuto
J.T. Realmuto has the biggest hit in the World Series so far, and therefore, his name is on top of the MVP odds chart.
The process really can be that simple sometimes.
The Philadelphia Phillies catcher broke the 5-5 tie in the first at-bat of extra innings with a home run off Luis Garcia.
The home run produced the only run after the fifth inning in Game 1. The two bullpens shut down the opposing offenses for four consecutive innings.
Realmuto's long ball was his second hit of the game. He tied the game with a two-run double in the top of the fifth.
Realmuto has the early lead in RBIs on the Phillies roster, and he could be in position for more in Game 2 if Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins reach base in front of him, or if the bottom of the order flips around the lineup, as Brandon Marsh did out of the No. 9 hole in the fifth inning.
Realmuto did not break away from Bryce Harper on the MVP odds board. Harper entered the series as the MVP favorite. The catcher can clear his teammate on that list with another multi-hit, multi-RBI outing on Saturday night against Framber Valdez.
Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker launched himself to the front of the MVP conversation with his second home run swing on Friday night.
Tucker opened the scoring with a solo shot off Aaron Nola and added to the damage with a three-run long ball in the third.
Tucker's two-homer outburst was expected to make the difference for the Astros, but Justin Verlander could not hold on to the lead in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Houston outfielder still has the series lead in RBI with four, and he is close behind Realmuto and Harper on the overall MVP odds board.
Tucker has hit home runs in back-to-back postseason games once in his career. He had long balls in Games 2 and 3 of the 2021 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox.
Another home run would keep Tucker in the MVP conversation regardless of how the Astros do on Saturday night, but if he hits another one in a victory, a case could be made that he should be the overall favorite going into Game 3.
