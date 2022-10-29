World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2

0 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto.

The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning.

Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of huge plays from the fourth inning on that propelled the National League champion into early control of the Fall Classic.

Realmuto's name should sit at the top of MVP contenders because he delivered the most important hit of Game 1.

Kyle Tucker could vault to the top of that list if he puts together another strong night at the plate in Game 2. Tucker appeared to be the overwhelming MVP favorite after his second home run, but that was the last run scored by the Astros on Friday night.

Just like how one game will not win the World Series, one game will not determine the MVP award, but we at least got a look into who the top contenders may be in Game 1.