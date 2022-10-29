X

    Phillies' Alec Bohm Jokes Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Astros 'Pretty Normal for Us'

    Adam WellsOctober 29, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Jean Segura #2, Brandon Marsh #16, and Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after Marsh scored a run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game One of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies have developed a flare for the dramatic this postseason, so it's no surprise Game 1 of the World Series saw them score six unanswered runs in a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm joked the comeback win was "pretty normal for us."

