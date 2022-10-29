X

    Phillies Twitter Celebrates JT Realmuto After Winning HR in World Series Game 1

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a home run in the 10th inning against the Houston Astros in Game One of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies miraculous postseason continued Friday night with a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

    Down 5-0 after three innings because of a shaky start from Aaron Nola, the Phillies rallied to score five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 5-5 before J.T. Realmuto hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Phillies take the lead in the 10th 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/dmI6sLPaf9">pic.twitter.com/dmI6sLPaf9</a>

    Realmuto had an impressive night, posting two hits in four at-bats, in addition to driving in three runs. Third baseman Alec Bohm and right fielder Nick Castellanos combined to drive in the team's other three runs.

    Philly's rally wasn't what sparked Twitter, though. It was Realmuto's game-winning 10th inning blast that sent fans into a frenzy, and rightfully so.

    Jason Lipshutz @jasonlipshutz

    Down in Florida for my sister’s wedding tomorrow, my family and I found a sports bar to watch the Phillies game - just screaming during the Realmuto homer and final out, surrounded by perplexed Floridians.<br><br>Will never forget that game. Three more to go. Go Phils

    Billy King @bkdefend

    Great comeback win by the <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@phillies</a>. The bullpen stepped up big time. JT Realmuto huge HR in extra innings.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey

    That was an absolute instant classic. Where were you for The J.T. Realmuto Game?

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    They went WILD in Philly after the Realmuto homer 🔥<br><br>📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/e98jV5NaMX">pic.twitter.com/e98jV5NaMX</a>

    Eric Martin @ClassicEMartin

    Naming my child JT Realmuto

    brian @BJlac83

    Jt realmuto <a href="https://t.co/s70bD8Z7aG">https://t.co/s70bD8Z7aG</a>

    Eagle V @Crew_love0

    JT Realmuto had a game that legends are made of. Phenomenal game by him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ringthebell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ringthebell</a>

    thon @saceflockaflame

    Dressing up as JT realmuto tonight <a href="https://t.co/Y7TLrn2Meg">pic.twitter.com/Y7TLrn2Meg</a>

    Cody James @TheCodyJames12

    Realmuto got that dawg in him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a>

    logan @logan_sparkman

    That Phillies lineup is so dangerous. JT Realmuto is just that good. Astros have lots to learn from dropping that one.

    Michael Sanders @mikesanders29

    What a win. Oh my goodness. Expertly managed by Rob Thomson. Realmuto with the huge HR. Now they have their best pitcher on the mound tomorrow. Incredible. In position to really grab control of the series tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a>

    Friday's victory was huge for the Phillies, and they are not just three wins away from claiming their first World Series title since 2008. However, there's still plenty of baseball left to be played, and the Astros certainly aren't going to go down without a fight.

    Game 2 of the World Series is set for Saturday night at Minute Maid Park before the series shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 on Monday.

