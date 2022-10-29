Phillies Twitter Celebrates JT Realmuto After Winning HR in World Series Game 1

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies miraculous postseason continued Friday night with a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Down 5-0 after three innings because of a shaky start from Aaron Nola, the Phillies rallied to score five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 5-5 before J.T. Realmuto hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning.

Realmuto had an impressive night, posting two hits in four at-bats, in addition to driving in three runs. Third baseman Alec Bohm and right fielder Nick Castellanos combined to drive in the team's other three runs.

Philly's rally wasn't what sparked Twitter, though. It was Realmuto's game-winning 10th inning blast that sent fans into a frenzy, and rightfully so.

Friday's victory was huge for the Phillies, and they are not just three wins away from claiming their first World Series title since 2008. However, there's still plenty of baseball left to be played, and the Astros certainly aren't going to go down without a fight.

Game 2 of the World Series is set for Saturday night at Minute Maid Park before the series shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 on Monday.