    Justin Verlander Criticized by MLB Twitter After Astros' Game 1 World Series Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 29, 2022

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Houston Astros held a 5-0 lead after three innings, but the visiting Philadelphia Phillies scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth before taking the lead for good in the 10th off a J.T. Realmuto homer for the 6-5 victory in Game 1 of the World Series from Minute Maid Park.

    MLB @MLB

    THOSE FIGHTINS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/tBnyeldpbU">pic.twitter.com/tBnyeldpbU</a>

    Everything was going right for Houston through three innings. Staff ace and likely American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was perfect through nine batters. Kyle Tucker hit a pair of homers, and Martin Maldonado executed an RBI single on a hit-and-run.

    MLB @MLB

    Tucker two times. 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/VpWozEa61a">pic.twitter.com/VpWozEa61a</a>

    Disaster struck in the fourth, though, when Philadelphia scored three runs with two outs thanks to a Nick Castellanos single and an Alec Bohm double.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    DON'T GO ANYWHERE, FOLKS! We have a game.<br><br>Alec Bohm brings in 2 and the Phillies have a 2-out rally!<br><br>📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/EUUEDNVzwu">pic.twitter.com/EUUEDNVzwu</a>

    Verlander had a chance earlier in the inning to finish the Phils off on a double play after nearly snagging a Realmuto line-drive comebacker with one out and Rhys Hoskins on first, but he had to settle for the lone out on the force.

    The fifth inning was not kind to Verlander, either, as Realmuto got back up to the dish and smacked a two-RBI double to tie the game.

    MLB @MLB

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> have stormed back to tie it!!! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/xVazARphGb">pic.twitter.com/xVazARphGb</a>

    For the night, Verlander threw five innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs and two walks while striking out five.

    The two teams went scoreless for the next four frames before Realmuto took Luis Garcia deep. Houston got runners on second and third with two out in the bottom half of the 10th, but David Robertson got Aledmys Diaz to ground out to end the game.

    The story of the day was Verlander, a surefire Hall of Famer and superstar pitcher who continues to have trouble in the World Series. It appeared that narrative would be chucked in the trash through three innings, but the story remains the same after the star struggled again.

    Landry Locker @LandryLocker

    No matter what happens in this game the top story is that Justin Verlander, who needed a World Series with in the worst way, gave up a 5-0 lead, quickly. Teammates going to need to hold him down like Game 1 of ALDS. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a>

    Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Justin Verlander's night is done after allowing 5 runs in 5.0 innings pitched<br><br>He has a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts <a href="https://t.co/EhsORg3lbt">pic.twitter.com/EhsORg3lbt</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Through 5 IP so far tonight, Justin Verlander's career ERA in World Series Game 1s is 10.29 (16 earned runs in 14 IP). <a href="https://t.co/4cMiU3RMYW">pic.twitter.com/4cMiU3RMYW</a>

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    The dropped ball by Verlander, which would have been an inning-ending double play, looms huge. Phillies have scored three runs since.

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    This is a game. Absolutely unreal. What a disaster by Verlander.

    Paul Gallant @GallantSays

    World Series Verlander is really a thing. Yeesh.

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    This collapse is on Dusty Baker. Should have pulled Verlander before he blew the 5-0 lead and let the Phillies tie it. A terrible two innings by Verlander. Bad decision by Baker.

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    The second Verlander starting struggling, Dusty should have went to his deep bullpen. It's a tie game now

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Justin Verlander:<br><br>36 pitches to get his first 9 outs<br>40 pitches to get his last 3 outs

    Erik Boland @eboland11

    Justin Verlander came into tonight 15-11 with a 3.55 ERA in 33 career postseason outings but 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven World Series starts.

    Game 2 of the World Series will occur Saturday in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will take the mound for Philadelphia, and Framber Valdez will do the same for Houston.

