WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt Topping Bloodline, Sheamus' Future and Chelsea Green Return

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt Reportedly Surpasses Bloodline in Merch Sales

Bray Wyatt has only been back in WWE for about three weeks, but he is reportedly already making a hugely positive impact on the company's bottom line.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Shivangini Rawat of Ringside News), Wyatt has quickly become the top merchandise seller in WWE, surpassing the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline.

Wyatt made his highly anticipated WWE return at the Extreme Rules premium live event after weeks of teasers for the arrival of the "White Rabbit."

Last year, Wyatt was shockingly released by WWE amid a firestorm of budget cuts, and he remained a free agent until his WWE return. There was some thought that the retirement of Vince McMahon and ascent of Triple H to head of creative played a role in Wyatt coming back.

Before his release, Wyatt was one of the most popular and accomplished Superstars in WWE, having held world titles on three occasions.

Wyatt remained relevant and beloved through several different iterations of his character, including leader of the Wyatt Family, the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend.

Now, Wyatt seems to be an entirely different character, which should only help WWE in terms of moving merchandise and generating interest.

Meltzer noted that some thought has been given to a rivalry between Wyatt and Reigns' Bloodline since they are perhaps the two most popular Superstars in WWE currently.

It was suggested that no such program is imminent, but it does seem likely that WWE will explore it at some point.

Sheamus Reportedly Taking Some Time Off

The Bloodline's attack on Sheamus on last week's episode of SmackDown was reportedly done as a means of writing The Celtics Warrior off television for the time being.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Sheamus is taking some time off to get married this weekend.

The Bloodline's attack occurred after Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a match, and it was later announced by WWE that Sheamus suffered a non-displaced fracture near his elbow.

While it is unclear how long Sheamus will be out, his injury is entirely driven by storyline, meaning he should be able to return whenever his personal life allows.

The 44-year-old Sheamus has been a key figure in WWE since 2009, and he has undoubtedly carved out a Hall of Fame career for himself.

Few Superstars in WWE history are as decorated as the Irishman, who is a three-time WWE champion, one-time world heavyweight champion, three-time United States champion, five-time tag team champion and one-time winner of the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank.

Sheamus was recently involved in a feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship, which is one of the only major titles he has never held in WWE.

While Sheamus fell short in two attempts to beat Gunther for the IC title, he and his Brawling Brutes teammates defeated Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner of Imperium in a Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules.

When Sheamus returns, it stands to reason that he could have The Bloodline and WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in his sights.

Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE?

WWE has reportedly shown interest in signing Impact Wrestling star and former NXT Superstar Chelsea Green.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), WWE officials expressed "significant interest" in bringing Green back to the company earlier this month, and there has been "a lot of talk" about her going back to WWE since then.

It was also reported that Green filmed a vignette at the most recent set of Impact television tapings, indicating that she would be leaving the promotion.

The 31-year-old Green is an eight-year veteran in the wrestling business. She competed on a season of WWE Tough Enough in 2015 and later signed with WWE in 2018.

Green spent much of her time in WWE as part of the NXT brand, but various injuries cost her a significant amount of time.

She was seemingly called up to the main roster in November 2020 when she competed in a Survivor Series qualifying match, but she suffered a broken wrist and was released by the company in April 2021 amid a flurry of budget cuts.

Green, who held the Impact Knockouts Championship during her first run with the company from 2016 to 2018, returned to Impact following her release and won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Deonna Purrazzo, holding them until Oct. 7.

In addition to her work in Impact, Green is active on the independent scene where she often accompanies her real-life husband Matt Cardona, who was known as Zack Ryder during his lengthy run in WWE.

WWE has signed many of its former talents that were released in 2020 and 2021 since Triple H took over as head of creative after Vince McMahon's retirement in July, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him potentially target both Green and Cardona, as he attempts to rebuild the roster.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.