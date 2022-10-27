Syuri, Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill Headline 2022 PWI 150

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has released a list of the top 150 women's wrestlers around the world, headlined by Stardom champion Syuri.

Per PWI, Syuri is the first wrestler from a joshi promotion to rank No. 1 on the list.

The rest of the top 10 features a mix of WWE, AEW, Impact and Stardom superstars. Raw women's champion Bianca Belair checks in at No. 2, followed by AEW women's world champion Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch and AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill rounding out the top five.

Impact's Jordynne Grace (No. 6) and Taya Valkyire (No. 10) also made the list. Charlotte Flair is the only WWE superstar in the back half of the top 10 (No. 8). Saya Kamitani (No. 7) and Starlight Kid (No. 9) joined Syuri as Stardom wrestlers at the top of the list.

Among the notable omissions from the top 10 were Britt Baker (No. 13) and Ronda Rousey (No. 18).

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's criteria for the rankings include win-loss record, titles won, major feuds, prominence in their promotion and overall wrestling ability. This year's list was determined based on results from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 15, 2022.

Syuri has been the World of Stardom champion since defeating Utami Hayashishita in a winner-take-all match that was also for the SWA world championship at Stardom Dream Queendom in December 2021.

Belair has been Raw women's champion since defeating Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE and Big Time Becks also met in a rematch at SummerSlam, with Belair again winning to retain her title.

Cargill has been the most dominant champion of any women's wrestler in the United States. She has a 40-0 career record in singles and tag matches in AEW since March 2021.

The PWI 150 list highlights the healthy state of women's wrestling around the world.

