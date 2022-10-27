Justin Verlander Named Astros' Game 1 Starter for 2022 World Series vs. Phillies

Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Justin Verlander will make his third consecutive Game 1 start in the 2022 postseason when the Houston Astros open the World Series.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced Verlander will start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Since the Astros and Phillies ended their respective League Championship Series early, they have the benefit of being able to set their pitching staffs however they want.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Wednesday that Aaron Nola would start Game 1, followed by Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Verlander had a rough outing in his first start of these playoffs. The American League Cy Young favorite allowed 10 hits and six runs in four innings in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez bailed the Astros out in that game with a walk-off three-run homer off Robbie Ray in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 8-7 win.

After Houston swept the Mariners out of the playoffs, Verlander took the mound in Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. He looked much more comfortable with one run allowed on three hits and 11 strikeouts in six innings of a 4-2 win.

The Astros made quick work of the Yankees with a four-game sweep in the ALCS. They could become the first team since MLB expanded the postseason in 1995 to win three rounds of the playoffs without losing a game if they sweep the Phillies.

Verlander had a remarkable 2022 season after he missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old led MLB with a 1.75 ERA during the regular season.

Friday will mark Verlander's eighth career start in the Fall Classic. He is 0-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 38 innings over the previous seven games. This will be his first time starting Game 1 of the World Series since 2012 with the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros and Phillies played a three-game series in Houston to wrap up the regular season. Houston won twice, including a 10-0 victory on Oct. 4 when Verlander started.

Nola started the opening game of that series on Oct. 3. He had a perfect game for 6.2 innings before Alvarez singled in the bottom of the seventh in a 3-0 Phillies win that clinched their playoff berth.

Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET.