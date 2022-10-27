2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World SeriesOctober 27, 2022
2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off the 2022 World Series on Friday night, and the matchup promises to be an exciting one. While much of the baseball world will be focused on the Fall Classic, many MLB players, teams and agents are looking past it.
Several high-profile players will become free agents once the final out is recorded and can sign with new teams five days later.
One of the biggest names headed to market is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old hit an AL record 62 home runs this season and is expected by "most" to return to New York, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There will be a bidding war for his services, however.
Where do we see Judge landing this offseason? What's the latest buzz on other top impending free agents? Follow along for the latest MLB rumors and predictions.
Aaron Judge
The Yankees will undoubtedly make a hard push to keep Judge, who powered them to the postseason and is the face of the franchise. However, they'll face some stiff competition from a couple of teams on the West Coast.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers are mulling the idea of adding Judge and moving star outfielder Mookie Betts to second base.
"According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand wrote.
But L.A. isn't the only team in the NL West with eyes for Judge.
According to Randy Miller of NJ Advanced Media, the San Francisco Giants are all-in on acquiring the reigning home-run king.
"The Giants have targeted Judge and are prepared to spend whatever it takes, a person with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking told NJ Advance Media after meeting with members of the franchise’s ownership group," Miller wrote.
While Judge's decision may ultimately come down to money—and the Yankees, Dodgers and Giants won't be shy about throwing it out there—San Francisco can offer him a bit of a homecoming.
Judge grew up in Linden, California, which is less than 100 miles outside of San Francisco. That probably isn't reason enough for Judge to put pen to paper, but if the Giants truly refuse to be outbid, we expect that they won't be.
Prediction: Judge signs with the Giants
Carlos Rodón
If the Giants do land Judge, they may have to part with left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón. The 29-year-old is coming off of back-to-back All-Star campaigns and is likely to command a hefty price tag on the open market.
According to Spotrac, Rodón has a market value of $31.6 million annually. Naturally, San Francisco would prefer to keep him, but paying Judge and Rodón the proverbial big bucks could be difficult.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel polled 14 anonymous MLB executives, agents and insiders on what Judge's next contract might look like. The predictions averaged out to 8.6 years and just below $320 million. Would the Giants really invest $70ish million per year on two players? Maybe not.
If Rodón does depart the Bay Area, the Texas Rangers are interested in snagging him, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic:
"I've heard from a source familiar with the club’s thinking that they expect to make a hard push for left-hander Carlos Rodón. They already made sense as a free-agent alternative for Brandon Belt, given both their extreme lack of left-handed DH production last season and the Rangers’ proximity to his home in Lufkin, Texas."
The Rangers haven't made the postseason since 2016, and it should surprise no one if they make a couple of splash moves in free agency. Texas was aggressive in free agency last year, adding the likes of Corey Seager and Jon Gray. According to Baggarly, they'll be aggressive again this year.
Prediction: Rodón signs with the Rangers
Jose Abreu
The Chicago Cubs probably aren't in play for Judge, according to David Kaplan of ESPN radio and NBC Sports Chicago.
"Now, if you said to me Aaron Judge said, ‘I just wanna be a Cub or a White Sock and I'll take five years at—pick the number—$45 million,’ I think both teams would be in play," Kaplan told Miller and Condon of KXNO 1460 on Wednesday. "Certainly the Cubs would be in play. But I’m hearing Aaron Judge wants, like, nine years at $50 million."
However, Chicago may look to add some power in the form of longtime Sox standout Jose Abreu.
A veteran first baseman and designated hitter, Abreu is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire nine-year career with the White Sox. However, Abreu and the Sox appear poised to part ways, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"The White Sox loved having Jose Abreu the past nine years, and he has been nothing but a class act and valuable hitter, but they plan to part ways with him," Nightengale wrote last week. "Simply, they need to shake up their team."
If Abreu leaves the White Sox, the Cubs may not let him leave Chicago.
"Yeah, Cubs, José Abreu if the White Sox don’t bring him back, absolutely in play" Kaplan said. “I think they're looking for a short-term first baseman until they get something out of the system, whether that’s Matt Mervis or whoever."
Abreu may not fire off as many home runs as Judge (few will), but the 35-year-old is still a very reliable contact hitter. He batted .304 with 75 RBI this past season, and he'd provide a much-needed boost to the Cubs lineup.
Prediction: Abreu signs with the Cubs