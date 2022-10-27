2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series

0 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off the 2022 World Series on Friday night, and the matchup promises to be an exciting one. While much of the baseball world will be focused on the Fall Classic, many MLB players, teams and agents are looking past it.

Several high-profile players will become free agents once the final out is recorded and can sign with new teams five days later.

One of the biggest names headed to market is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old hit an AL record 62 home runs this season and is expected by "most" to return to New York, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There will be a bidding war for his services, however.

Where do we see Judge landing this offseason? What's the latest buzz on other top impending free agents? Follow along for the latest MLB rumors and predictions.

