MLB Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into World Series

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals President John Mozeliak revealed Wednesday that he had met with third baseman Nolan Arenado in California regarding the future of the franchise and his place in it, including whether the club is ready and willing to increase payroll to bring in star players to fuel the team's offensive efforts, John Denton of MLB.com reported.



"I would just say that I’m optimistic that this will have a positive resolution, and like I said, I hope that’s something we get some news on sooner rather than later," Mozeliak said.

"He asked questions on how we’re thinking about the club, what we’re thinking about in the future and topics like, ‘How are we going to deploy our resources?’ It was a very positive conversation. Again, I’m hopeful and optimistic that we can come to a place where we’re both very happy and have that understanding. He just wants a little time to think through that."

Arenado paired 103 RBIs with 30 home runs and a batting average of .293 in 2022. When adding his output to that of NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt (115/35/.317), it becomes obvious why Mo would be interested in keeping Arenado around, particularly as the team looks to bolster its offensive output.

The optimism expressed by the team president is a good thing for Cardinals fans and suggests the star player is at least receptive to what Mozeliak had to say. Whether it is enough for him to resist opting out and testing the free agency market, where he would likely be the subject of hefty offers, is another matter.



Uncertainty surrounding the coaching of the team, particularly after Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux opted not to return to the club despite the Cardinals' willingness to present the former a with a new deal, muddies the waters.

Certainly, Mo would have (or will) address the search for new coaches with Arenado to better prepare him to make an informed decision in regards to rejoining the club for another go-round in 2023.

Denton revealed in the same piece that the team is considering Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday as hitting coach, replacing Albert.

