MLB Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into World SeriesOctober 27, 2022
MLB Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into World Series
Where will Aaron Judge end up in 2023?
It is the question that will dominate headlines now through the World Series and beyond as the most visible player, on the most popular team in the sport, weighs his options ahead of what is sure to be a mammoth contract.
A mammoth contract reflective of his historic hitting season in 2022.
What is the current buzz surrounding his prospects, as well as those for San Francisco Giants left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado?
Find out in this collection of MLB rumors ahead of the World Series.
Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers to Target Giants Lefty Carlos Rodón
Bruce Bochy is the new Texas Rangers manager, and according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, he is expected to make a "hard push" to reunite with San Francisco Giants lefty Carlos Rodón.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area reported there is "mutual interest" in Rodón returning to the organization, but with him expected to opt out of a $22.5 million deal, one would have to assume money will be a fairly significant part of his decision-making process when it comes time to figure out just who the left-handed pitcher will play for moving forward.
It is not particularly surprising that both the Giants and Rangers would have interest in having Rodón in their rotations. He was 14-8 in 2022, amassed an ERA of less than three, a WHIP of 1.03 and 236 strikeouts—good for second in the NL in that particular category.
He is a very good pitcher in a sport in which no team with championship aspirations can have enough of them, as proved by the Houston Astros' continued dominance in the AL.
If Bochy is looking to put his stamp on the Rangers in year one, there are far worse options than bringing in a pitcher he is both familiar with and knows will solidify the team's rotation and shore up the defensive side of the club.
The difference, as usual, will likely come down to money. Considering the absurd amount tossed around by Texas last year (half a billion on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien), do not be surprised to see the Rangers emerge as the favorites to land the lefty.
Cardinals Set to Meet with Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals President John Mozeliak revealed Wednesday that he had met with third baseman Nolan Arenado in California regarding the future of the franchise and his place in it, including whether the club is ready and willing to increase payroll to bring in star players to fuel the team's offensive efforts, John Denton of MLB.com reported.
"I would just say that I’m optimistic that this will have a positive resolution, and like I said, I hope that’s something we get some news on sooner rather than later," Mozeliak said.
"He asked questions on how we’re thinking about the club, what we’re thinking about in the future and topics like, ‘How are we going to deploy our resources?’ It was a very positive conversation. Again, I’m hopeful and optimistic that we can come to a place where we’re both very happy and have that understanding. He just wants a little time to think through that."
Arenado paired 103 RBIs with 30 home runs and a batting average of .293 in 2022. When adding his output to that of NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt (115/35/.317), it becomes obvious why Mo would be interested in keeping Arenado around, particularly as the team looks to bolster its offensive output.
The optimism expressed by the team president is a good thing for Cardinals fans and suggests the star player is at least receptive to what Mozeliak had to say. Whether it is enough for him to resist opting out and testing the free agency market, where he would likely be the subject of hefty offers, is another matter.
Uncertainty surrounding the coaching of the team, particularly after Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux opted not to return to the club despite the Cardinals' willingness to present the former a with a new deal, muddies the waters.
Certainly, Mo would have (or will) address the search for new coaches with Arenado to better prepare him to make an informed decision in regards to rejoining the club for another go-round in 2023.
Denton revealed in the same piece that the team is considering Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday as hitting coach, replacing Albert.
Four Teams Expected to Be Players in Aaron Judge Sweepstakes
The New York Yankees are expected to have competition for outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason in the form of the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants potentially making big-money offers to the hitter, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Judge is coming off a season in which he bet on himself, turning down a seven-year deal worth $30.5 per season, and turned in a historic performance at the plate in which he blasted 62 home runs.
He drove up his asking price with every long bomb to the point that one exec speculated to Heyman that Judge may see an offer for $400 million this offseason: "He certainly will clear $300 million. But is he closer to $400 million than $300 million? Maybe. He’s that important to the wealthiest team."
Heyman suggested that may be too high: "The current belief is that the Yankees prefer not to go to $40 million a year—or certainly not to $400 million total for Judge, who is 30, as they recall the lengthy deals for 30-somethings Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols, and certainly their own Alex Rodriguez."
Of course, Judge is worth whatever the highest bidder is willing to pay him. If San Francisco or Los Angeles slide in with an offer that significantly exceeds what the Yankees are willing to pay him, it will be difficult for the face of baseball to not jump at the opportunity to take such a deal.
Judge, though, has made his preference apparent, on more than one occasion sporting a "New York or Nowhere" sweatshirt.
That bodes well for New York and certainly suggests he would be willing to stay at a hometown discount. How large that discount is in relation to the king's ransom other teams would offer up remains to be seen.