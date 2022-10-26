Yankees Rumors: Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Expected to Return After ALCS Playoff Run

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees aren't planning to make any major changes following their sweep to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

SNY's Andy Martino reported the Yankees are likely to retain general manager Brian Cashman, whose contract is expiring. And as long as Cashman stays, manager Aaron Boone "is expected to come back, too."

"The only way it seems that this could go sideways for either of them is if fan vitriol becomes so toxic that [team owner Hal] Steinbrenner decides he must initiate a GM change that no one believes he wants to make," Martino reported.

