Steve Sarkisian Apologizes for Not Singing 'Eyes of Texas' After Loss to Oklahoma St.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to the fanbase for not singing the school song after the team's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday:

"I owe an apology to Longhorn Nation," Sarkisian said (h/t ESPN's Dave Wilson). "I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing 'The Eyes of Texas' when the game was done. That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended."

Sarkisian was seen quickly heading to the locker room after the final whistle of the road game in Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Only a few players remained on the field for the singing of "The Eyes of Texas."

The loss was certainly disappointing as Texas blew what was at one point a two-touchdown lead. The Longhorns scored just three points in the second half and were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Texas dropped to 5-3 on the season, with the team holding a fourth-quarter lead in all three of the losses.

Sarkisian is now 10-10 in two seasons with the program, featuring eight losses by eight points or fewer. It's clear the coach's frustrations boiled over when he left the field before taking part in the usual postgame ceremony.

It's particularly noteworthy given that Sarkisian was adamant when he joined the program in June 2021 that he and the players would sing "The Eyes of Texas." His predecessor Tom Herman had allowed players who took issue with the song's racist origins to leave the field or not sing, raising the ire of major donors.

"I know this much, 'The Eyes of Texas' is our school song," Sarkisian said at the time. "We're going to sing that song. We're going to sing that proudly."