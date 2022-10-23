MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 23 Schedule

1 of 2

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

San Diego needs a pitching masterclass out of Yu Darvish to stay alive in the NLCS.

The Padres could get just that out of their ace inside Citizens Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Darvish gave the Padres seven strong innings in Game 1. His only blunders were two solo home run concessions to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Since Game 1, every key member of the Phillies offense came up with a big hit, including Saturday's 10-run outburst against Mike Clevinger and a load of bullpen arms.

San Diego could call on Darvish for seven innings and then let Josh Hader close out the contest in two innings since Hader only pitched an inning so far in the series.

Darvish limited the scoring potential of all three of his postseason opponents, and he can calm down the Phillies bats in order to save the Padres' season at least for one game.

San Diego's offense will have trouble getting hits off Zack Wheeler, and that is what could make Game 5 a low-scoring affair, just like Game 1,

Manny Machado and Co. may just need one or two key hits, as Philadelphia got in Game 1, to bring the series back to San Diego.

There is no guarantee that the Padres can hold off the Phillies for two more games, but Darvish can do enough on Sunday to at least give the Padres a chance to come back.