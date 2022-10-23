MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 23 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 23 ScheduleOctober 23, 2022
The 2022 World Series matchup could be set on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are both one victory away from clinching their spots in the Fall Classic.
Philadelphia used a 10-run barrage in NLCS Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres. Runs may be harder to come by in Game 5, as Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler return to the mound after their Game 1 starts.
Houston won the first three games of the ALCS behind some fantastic pitching that has shut down the New York Yankees bats. Houston outscored New York 12-4 in the series, and the Yankees were held scoreless at home in Game 3.
Lance McCullers Jr. will try to shut down the Yankees once more to complete the Houston sweep, while Nestor Cortes Jr. will attempt to keep the AL East champion alive for at least one more day.
Yu Darvish Rescues Padres for One Game
San Diego needs a pitching masterclass out of Yu Darvish to stay alive in the NLCS.
The Padres could get just that out of their ace inside Citizens Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.
Darvish gave the Padres seven strong innings in Game 1. His only blunders were two solo home run concessions to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
Since Game 1, every key member of the Phillies offense came up with a big hit, including Saturday's 10-run outburst against Mike Clevinger and a load of bullpen arms.
San Diego could call on Darvish for seven innings and then let Josh Hader close out the contest in two innings since Hader only pitched an inning so far in the series.
Darvish limited the scoring potential of all three of his postseason opponents, and he can calm down the Phillies bats in order to save the Padres' season at least for one game.
San Diego's offense will have trouble getting hits off Zack Wheeler, and that is what could make Game 5 a low-scoring affair, just like Game 1,
Manny Machado and Co. may just need one or two key hits, as Philadelphia got in Game 1, to bring the series back to San Diego.
There is no guarantee that the Padres can hold off the Phillies for two more games, but Darvish can do enough on Sunday to at least give the Padres a chance to come back.
Yankees Offense Continues to Struggle
The New York Yankees entered the postseason with one of the most prolific offenses in baseball.
The Yankees have four earned runs off 12 hits in three games against the Houston Astros, and now they are on the verge of being swept.
Houston's pitching depth has been on display throughout the series, starting with Justin Verlander in Game 1. Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier were strong in Games 2 and 3, and now Lance McCullers Jr. can finish off the AL East champion in Game 4.
McCullers conceded just two hits and struck out seven batters in six innings against the Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 3. He allowed one earned run over his last 16.2 innings of work in the postseason.
Nestor Cortes Jr. could match what McCullers does on the mound on Sunday night, but there is more trust in the Houston lineup to manufacture a run or come up with a game-changing home run.
Houston got eight runs off New York's last two starters, and the Yankees were unable to provide a proper response against Valdez or Javier.
New York could get out of its slump to avoid a sweep, but McCullers' recent postseason history suggests that few chances will be had for the Yankees to drive in runs.
If Houston closes out the series through McCullers, it could confirm home-field advantage in the World Series and use its top arms on full rest to start the Fall Classic.