    Phillies Twitter Hyped After PHI Makes Franchise-Record Comeback vs. Padres in Game 4

    Adam WellsOctober 23, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Rhys Hoskins #17 and Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after scoring on Hoskins two-run home run in the first inning of Game 4 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series after outlasting the San Diego Padres, 10-6, in a slugfest in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

    Philadelphia tied a franchise record for the largest playoff comeback after trailing 4-0.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    the Phillies entered today 2-21 when trailing by 4+ in their postseason history<br><br>the 2 comeback wins, each of which came after trailing by exactly 4 runs:<br><br>2010 NLDS G2<br>1980 WS G1

    San Diego landed the first haymaker with four runs, all with two outs, in the top of the first inning. Phillies starter Bailey Falter was pulled after Brandon Drury doubled to make it a 3-0 game.

    Going into the bottom of the first trailing 4-0, the Phillies wasted no time attacking Padres starter Mike Clevinger. They scored three runs after four hitters to knock Clevinger out of the game without recording an out.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The combined pitching line for tonight's starters with Falter and Clevinger:<br>.2 innings<br>6 hits<br>7 runs<br>5 walks<br>39 pitches

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Mike Clevinger &amp; Bailey Falter<br><br>First time both starting pitchers were pulled in the 1st inning of an MLB postseason game since Game 4 of the 1932 World Series<br><br>Johnny Allen (Yankees)<br>Guy Bush (Cubs)

    Both bullpens did settle into a good rhythm for a bit. They traded zeroes in the second and third innings before Bryson Stott's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at four.

    The Padres responded in the top of the fifth when Juan Soto hit a two-run homer off Brad Hand.

    San Diego Padres @Padres

    That ball is JUAN GONE 💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaptureTheMoment?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaptureTheMoment</a> <a href="https://t.co/KxR7ui2hFi">pic.twitter.com/KxR7ui2hFi</a>

    AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell

    They chanted "Manny sucks" and then Manny Machado hit a home run. They chanted "Soto sucks" and then Juan Soto hit a home run.<br><br>It's now 6-4 Padres, and they are not chanting about anyone sucking right now.

    San Diego's lead was shortlived after Rhys Hoskins tied the game with a two-run blast off Sean Manaea that also inspired an instantly iconic Philadelphia image.

    Molls @mollyburkhardt

    Put it in the Louvre <a href="https://t.co/DBFjrPTd7x">pic.twitter.com/DBFjrPTd7x</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    RHYS HOSKINS AGAIN.<br><br>OH MY GOODNESS 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a><a href="https://t.co/err8lSQEYH">pic.twitter.com/err8lSQEYH</a>

    The Phillies added two more runs in the inning on a Bryce Harper double and Nick Castellanos single to take their first lead of the game. They padded their advantage with solo homers by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth and J.T. Realmuto in the seventh.

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper just doing a ton at the plate right now. All three are locked in. This place has come to expect big moment after big moment.

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Phillies offense in their home games in this postseason<br><br>Gm 3 NLDS - 9 runs<br>Gm 4 NLDS - 8 runs<br>Game 3 NLCS - 4 rus<br>Game 4 NLCS - 9 runs (so far)<br><br>That's 30 runs in 4 games.<br><br>The NL record for most in 4 home games to start a postseason is 32, by the 2004 Cardinals.

    After another memorable postseason performance that gave the Phillies an opportunity to clinch a berth in the World Series in front of their home crowd, Philadelphia fans were understandably fired up.

    Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons @JATayler

    Every successful baseball team needs at least one (1) player who could be mistaken for a bear or some kind of human-bear missing link and the Phillies have like five of them

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    The Phillies' bullpen went 8⅓ innings tonight, allowed 2 runs and put 6 men on base in relief of Bailey Falter tonight. That's without Dominguez &amp; Alvarado.<br><br>Big-time effort. The Phillies are 4-0 this postseason in games *not* started by Wheeler and Nola.

    shamus @shamus_clancy

    Phillies overcoming a 4-0 deficit rights the wrongs of Game 2 of the 2011 NLDS.

    Eric Schlechte @BoiseSquid

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> on the cusp of a WS berth. <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> as the only undefeated team in the NFL. <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlyers</a> doing great. There's definitely something special happening in Philadelphia.

    Carson Autri @carsonautri

    the sports bar across the street from me is singing “Dancing On My Own” in unison and I assume this means the Phillies won but WHy is this their anthem <br><br>(I’m just confused and also tearing up a lil bit)

    Stephen @TangoGolfKilo

    The Phillies are 1 win away from the World Series <a href="https://t.co/UoRL2X1J2b">pic.twitter.com/UoRL2X1J2b</a>

    Dan Mallon @MallonDan

    Nobody is leaving this ballpark. They all want to stay until tomorrow <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>

    The Phillies were the final team to clinch a playoff berth this season. They didn't lock up the third NL wild-card spot until Oct. 3, two days before the end of the regular season. Their 87-75 record was the worst of the 12 teams that made the field.

    Since the start of the playoffs, though, the Phillies have been red hot. They swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round and needed four games in the NLDS to eliminate the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

    Saturday's win was a different type of performance than the Phillies have had, but the end result was the same as it has been for most of the playoffs. Their 10 runs were the most by a Philadelphia team in the postseason since Game 1 of the 2011 NLDS (11).

    Sunday will feature the aces for both teams dueling it out. Yu Darvish gets the nod looking to get the Padres back to San Diego for Game 6. Zack Wheeler will get the start with a chance to send the Phillies to their first Fall Classic since 2009.

    Game 5 will begin at 2:37 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park.

