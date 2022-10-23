Aaron Judge Says He's Got to 'Step Up' After Yankees' Game 3 ALCS Loss to Astros

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the 2022 postseason following Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, and Aaron Judge knows he needs to be better if the team wants to extend its season.

"I've got to step up and do my job," Judge told reporters following Saturday's loss.

Judge went 0-for-4 in Saturday's Game 3, though it should be noted the Yankees managed just three hits in total—one each from Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter.

However, Judge has been particularly quiet in this series against the Astros. He went 0-for-4 in Game 1 on Wednesday and 1-for-4 in Game 2 on Thursday. He has no RBI or home runs through the first three games.

It's been a continuation of a somewhat down postseason for Judge. In the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians he went 4-for-20 with two home runs and three RBI with 11 strikeouts.

Judge had been New York's best player in the regular season, hitting .311 with 62 home runs and 131 RBI in 157 games. It was his best season in the Bronx, a season in which he broke Roger Maris' American League home run record.

If the Yankees are going to extend their season, it's going to take a full team effort. Judge, Stanton and the remainder of the team's lineup need to have their best game of the season on Sunday night.

If they falter, the team could look very different next season as New York has been aiming to win its first World Series since 2009. One of the most significant changes could be the potential departure of Judge.

The 30-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter after rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees before the 2022 season began. He's expected to become one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

While the Yankees have reiterated that they will make him a competitive offer, there's still a possibility he doesn't return to the Bronx in 2023.