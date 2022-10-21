John Schneider, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension, Option for 2026

Cole Burston/Getty Images

After taking over as interim manager midway through the 2022 season, John Schneider has been named full-time skipper for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays announced on Friday that Schneider has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with a team option for 2026.

In a press release from the club, Schneider issued a statement expressing his excitement to continue as Toronto's manager:

"This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming Manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly. My family and I love Toronto and I can’t wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada."

Schneider has spent his entire career in the Blue Jays organization. The former catcher was drafted by the club in the 13th round in 2002 and played six seasons in the minors before retiring after the 2007 season because of injuries.

Following his retirement, the Blue Jays kept Schneider as a coach. He managed their rookie-level Gulf Coast League team in 2008 and continued to move up through the minors. The New Jersey native had managerial stints with the Vancouver Canadians, Lansing Lugnuts, Dunedin Blue Jays and New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

When the Blue Jays hired Charlie Montoyo to manage the MLB club in November 2018, Schneider was added to his staff. He was promoted to bench coach prior to the 2022 season.

After Montoyo was fired July 13, the Blue Jays named Schneider their interim manager for the rest of the season. The 42-year-old led the club to a 46-28 record and the No. 1 wild card in the American League.

Toronto was swept in the AL Wild Card Series by the Seattle Mariners. This was the second postseason appearance for the Blue Jays in the past three seasons. They have won at least 91 games in each of the previous two seasons.