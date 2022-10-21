MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa to Be Pursued by Twins in FA After SS Opted Out of Contract

Icon Sportswire

Carlos Correa has already stated his intention to become a free agent, but the Minnesota Twins intend to make a play to keep the two-time All-Star shortstop.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Twins "plan to bid" on Correa in free agency and "may stretch" to sign him.

Correa told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día (h/t ESPN.com) on Oct. 13 he's going to exercise his opt-out clause to become a free agent.

"With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision," Correa said.

This will mark the second consecutive offseason that Correa will be on the open market. He was expected to land a long-term deal last winter, but he instead opted for a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins in March.

Minnesota structured the deal to provide Correa with an opt-out after each of the first two seasons. It will be interesting to see how the free-agent market for shortstops plays out this offseason.

Correa and Trea Turner are going to be available for every team to sign. Xander Bogaerts could join them if he declines his player option with the Boston Red Sox.

Heyman did note the Twins won't go to the same level for Correa as the Texas Rangers did when they signed Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract in December.

Correa had an excellent 2022 season in Minnesota. He hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 homers and 64 RBI in 136 games. The former American League Rookie of the Year has hit at least 20 homers with a .450 slugging percentage in six of the past eight seasons.

Injuries contributed to the Twins finishing a disappointing 78-84 and third place in the AL Central this season. Since winning back-to-back division titles in 2019 and 2020, they have gone 151-173 over the past two seasons combined.