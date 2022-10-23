College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 8

1 of 10

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Whether there's a quarterback controversy in Clemson remains to be seen, but with his team needing a spark down by 11 points, coach Dabo Swinney inserted true freshman Cade Klubnik in the third quarter, and the Tigers stormed from behind to beat Syracuse.

The No. 14 Orange entered the clash of unbeatens perhaps a bit disrespected and under-ranked, and they looked like they were on their way to snapping the Tigers' 13-game winning streak and 37-game stretch at home.

DJ Uiagalelei had thrown an interception and fumbled, and Clemson couldn't gain any traction. Needing to stir things up, Swinney went with Klubnik, scaling back the game plan and relying heavily on his rushing attack and offensive line.

The youngster didn't make any mistakes and allowed his team to claw back for the 27-21 win. Klubnik finished 2-of-4 for 19 yards and helped convert a big two-point attempt after the go-ahead touchdown. He also had six carries for 15 yards.

Are those scintillating statistics? No, but it was the right call by Swinney at the right time with his team needing something to get it going. Still, this is Uiagalelei's team for now.

The real star on offense was running back Will Shipley, who fumbled inside the Syracuse red zone down 21-10 in the third quarter in what was a pivotal mistake at the time. After that, Shipley ran 11 times for 88 yards and scored the go-ahead 50-yard touchdown on his way to 27 carries for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Syracuse fell apart with 10 penalties for 88 yards, including a huge unnecessary roughness penalty on a borderline late hit out of bounds that extended a touchdown drive on 3rd-and-25 during Klubnik's first series.



From there, Clemson's offense clicked enough to win, and Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader threw an awful interception into triple coverage on his team's last series of the game, needing a touchdown and extra point to win.