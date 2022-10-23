College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 8

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 8October 23, 2022
A week after a load of terrific games highlighted college football's schedule, Week 8 had a lesser group of marquee matchups.
But there were still plenty of momentous moments, and pretenders reared their ugly heads.
Syracuse may have proved it belongs with the big boys, but the Orange were dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten in a comeback win by Clemson. Truthfully, the Tigers didn't play like title contenders, either.
UCLA and Ole Miss also lost for the first time all season, and both finals scores were by embarrassing margins in road games to Oregon and LSU, respectively.
Ohio State and Tennessee kept rolling, and Cincinnati is showing its follow-up season after a trip to the College Football Playoff is worth paying attention to.
Let's take a look at the winners and losers, and keep checking back throughout the evening for updates.
Winner: Clemson's Comeback Behind A Spark from Cade Klubnik
Whether there's a quarterback controversy in Clemson remains to be seen, but with his team needing a spark down by 11 points, coach Dabo Swinney inserted true freshman Cade Klubnik in the third quarter, and the Tigers stormed from behind to beat Syracuse.
The No. 14 Orange entered the clash of unbeatens perhaps a bit disrespected and under-ranked, and they looked like they were on their way to snapping the Tigers' 13-game winning streak and 37-game stretch at home.
DJ Uiagalelei had thrown an interception and fumbled, and Clemson couldn't gain any traction. Needing to stir things up, Swinney went with Klubnik, scaling back the game plan and relying heavily on his rushing attack and offensive line.
The youngster didn't make any mistakes and allowed his team to claw back for the 27-21 win. Klubnik finished 2-of-4 for 19 yards and helped convert a big two-point attempt after the go-ahead touchdown. He also had six carries for 15 yards.
Are those scintillating statistics? No, but it was the right call by Swinney at the right time with his team needing something to get it going. Still, this is Uiagalelei's team for now.
The real star on offense was running back Will Shipley, who fumbled inside the Syracuse red zone down 21-10 in the third quarter in what was a pivotal mistake at the time. After that, Shipley ran 11 times for 88 yards and scored the go-ahead 50-yard touchdown on his way to 27 carries for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Syracuse fell apart with 10 penalties for 88 yards, including a huge unnecessary roughness penalty on a borderline late hit out of bounds that extended a touchdown drive on 3rd-and-25 during Klubnik's first series.
From there, Clemson's offense clicked enough to win, and Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader threw an awful interception into triple coverage on his team's last series of the game, needing a touchdown and extra point to win.
Loser: Chip Kelly In Eugene (Again)
The town of Eugene, Oregon, was very good to Chip Kelly, who built his college football legendary legacy as the Ducks' head coach from 2009-12 with a 70-32 record.
It's been a nightmare for him to visit as an opposing coach.
Kelly took his ninth-ranked and unbeaten UCLA Bruins to town to play a Ducks team that started the season with an embarrassing loss to Georgia but have really looked strong since.
He didn't leave with the same spotless record. Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix surpassed his single-season touchdown total during his time at Auburn in only his team's seventh game, brilliantly bludgeoning the Bruins for 283 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 45-30 loss.
He also was decisive with his feet, running for 51 yards but, more importantly, also picked up several vital first downs on short-yardage situations by running. He has always been known as a fierce competitor, and running Kenny Dillingham's offense for first-year coach Dan Lanning, Nix has been a revelation.
UCLA didn't get nearly the same heroics from its veteran quarterback. Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished with 297 total yards but couldn't keep up offensively.
It was just another forgettable return for Kelly. During his first season with the Bruins in 2018, they traveled to Eugene and limped home with a 42-21 setback. In 2020, they were much more competitive but still lost 38-35.
Now, this loss makes Kelly 0-4 against the Ducks during his time at UCLA.
Winner: The Buckeyes with Their B Game
Two things we already knew were hammered home during Ohio State's 54-10 dismantling of Iowa in Columbus on Saturday.
First, the Buckeyes are pretty darn good on both sides of the ball, even when they don't play their best game. Second, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz needs to be fired, and it's puzzling why it hasn't already happened.
While the Buckeyes have been tremendously improved on defense under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, Iowa was pathetic on offense, no matter who played quarterback. Despite a scoop-and-score touchdown by the Hawkeyes, they didn't do anything else on the scoreboard aside from a field goal.
While Ohio State wasn't as explosive as we're used to seeing against Iowa's normally stingy secondary, the Buckeyes were plenty good enough to continue looking like the Big Ten's best team and one of the top teams in the nation.
The Buckeyes defense proved Ferentz's continued employment looks like the product of nepotism under his father and head coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes were 1-of-13 on third-down conversions, mustered just 158 total yards and turned the ball over six times.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wound up getting his, too, finishing with 286 passing yards and four touchdowns. It was a largely uneven performance for the junior star signal-caller, who threw an interception, misfired on a few balls early and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.
But he proved he's one of the nation's top playmakers, dissecting Iowa throughout the second half on his way to putting up quality numbers in a runaway win. The Buckeyes just keep marching onward ahead of next week's big battle with Penn State in Happy Valley.
Loser: Ole Miss Playing Pretender on the Bayou
Ole Miss started the season 7-0, but there have been some recent signs of instability. On Saturday in Baton Rouge, it picked a bad time to all come unraveled.
Playing against hated rival LSU, the Rebels couldn't stop Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels in a 45-20 loss that had a big-time collapse element. After jumping out to a 17-3 lead, the Rebels folded, allowing a 42-3 run to close the game.
Daniels was the catalyst, throwing for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns and running for 121 yards and three more scores. He's quietly emerging as one of the top players in the SEC.
On the other side, Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a costly interception in the end zone with the chance to take the lead when it was 24-20 LSU. Instead, Joe Foucha picked it off with one hand, and the Tigers marched 80 yards in 10 plays to seize control.
We should have seen this coming. The only real competition Ole Miss has faced this season was Kentucky, which was ranked seventh. The Rebels needed a major Will Levis blunder at the end to win 22-19.
Since then, the Rebels allowed 28 points in a win over Vanderbilt and then 34 to Auburn a week ago. That's two offenses that have been mostly horrible this season, and both teams moved the ball easily.
Those defensive woes manifested themselves yet again against an LSU team that appears to be hitting its offensive stride the past couple of weeks. Daniels followed up a terrific, six-touchdown game against Florida with another great one this week, and the Bayou Bengals are 6-2 entering a bye.
The Rebels now have to travel to Texas A&M before finally getting their own week off. They looked out of gas against LSU.
Winner: Jalin Hyatt's Ascension Continues in Vols Runaway
The best wide receiver in college football may be a guy who wasn't on anybody's radar before it started.
Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt burst onto the national scene last weekend with a stunning five-touchdown performance to help the Vols beat Alabama.
The Vols didn't have any hangovers Saturday against FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin, beating the Skyhawks 65-24 in a tuneup game before huge tilts vs. Kentucky and at Georgia the next couple of weeks.
Hyatt had a great follow-up game too. UT-Martin didn't have answers for any of the Vols' offensive weapons, and Hyatt was the biggest, catching seven passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all in the first half. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was sitting before halftime in the rout.
In the past six quarters, Hyatt has nearly 400 receiving yards, and he leads the nation with 12 touchdown catches after grabbing one from Hooker and another from tight end/H-back Princeton Fant on Saturday. He's one away from the UT record, which isn't bad for a place known as "Wide Receiver U."
Perhaps the most impressive thing is the work Hyatt has done to put himself in this position. He essentially was an afterthought last year, a speed guy who hadn't put in the weight-room work to be physical enough to play. Entering this season, Cedric Tillman was getting all the hype in Knoxville.
With Tillman out for most of the year with a high ankle sprain, though, Hyatt has surged into the spotlight. When Tillman returns (maybe next week against Kentucky), the Vols will have even more weaponry.
Loser: Kansas' Storybook Start
Kansas broke out the warhawk helmets and the powder blue uniforms in Waco, Texas, on Saturday for the game against Baylor.
Maybe the Jayhawks need to burn those and never wear them again after a 35-23 loss.
All those positive, early-season headlines about Kansas being college football's feel-good story seem far in the past as reality has caught up to Lance Leipold's program the past three weeks. Kansas is still a terrific team that has improved drastically, but the Jayhawks aren't a real Big 12 contender without injured quarterback Jalon Daniels.
They showed that again Saturday against a mediocre Baylor team, and it wasn't just the lack of Daniels that hurt, either.
Leipold hasn't built a depth of talent in Lawrence yet, and it's showing on defense. Baylor built a 25-point halftime lead, and while Kansas scored three second-half touchdowns to make it close late, the Bears rode freshman running back Richard Reese (career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns) to the win with a late, game-clinching scoring drive.
Jason Bean has proved to be a quality backup quarterback, but the bottom line is Kansas hasn't beaten anybody since Daniels went down with a shoulder injury in a battle of unbeatens with TCU a few weeks ago. Daniels may be close to returning, and Kansas needs him.
After the Jayhawks lost to the Horned Frogs 38-31, they lost again, 52-42 to an Oklahoma Sooners team that was searching for answers. Baylor was looking for hope Saturday, and the Bears found it against Kansas, which fell to 5-3 and 2-3 in the Big 12.
Winner: Cincinnati Continuing to Silence Doubters
Are the Cincinnati Bearcats a threat to repeat as a College Football Playoff participant this year? No.
But anybody expecting a massive drop-off from last year's elite team that ran out of bullets once it got to the final four has largely undersold the program coach Luke Fickell has built in the Queen City.
Following Saturday's crucial 29-27 AAC road victory over SMU, the Bearcats are 6-1 and have won six in a row, and the only setback of the year came in the season-opening 31-24 loss to Arkansas.
Nothing was easy for Cincinnati on Saturday against the Mustangs, which have been up-and-down in Rhett Lashlee's first year. Despite carrying a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Bearcats had a hard time closing out SMU.
The Mustangs dialed up an 11-play, 62-yard touchdown drive and followed it with a nine-play, 82-yard touchdown drive with 1:41 left to pull within two points. But on the ensuing two-point conversion pass, Preston Stone looked for Roderick Daniels Jr., but Ja'Von Hicks broke it up in the end zone.
Cincinnati got a first down, ran out the clock and moved its conference record to 3-0. While the Bearcats still have huge conference games remaining against top contenders UCF (next week) and Tulane (Nov. 25), Fickell's team looks like it could repeat as conference champions.
There's still a good chance of the No. 21 Bearcats making it into a New Year's Day bowl game if they continue to take care of business.
They don't have the star power of Desmond Ridder at quarterback, and the defensive playmakers don't have the high NFL ceilings of last year's group, but Cincinnati keeps on winning. That's all that matters.
Loser: Purdue, in the Cluster of the Big Ten West
The Big Ten West is just begging for somebody to win it. Unfortunately, none of the members appear to want it.
As one of the leaders in Illinois sat idle and watched the action on Saturday, the other team tied atop the division (Purdue) with the surprise Fighting Illini traveled to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin.
It looked like old times in the division, as a middling Badgers team that already fired coach Paul Chryst this year and is giving interim Jim Leonhard an on-the-job audition for the permanent gig, flashed some of its old defensive dominance.
The Boilermakers had no answer on either side of the ball for the Badgers, who trounced Purdue 35-24 to hand them their second loss in the conference and drop them to 5-3. Wisconsin, meanwhile, evened its record to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
With Nebraska, Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan still on Illinois' schedule yet to be played, the Illini have plenty of potential pitfalls. But this was the opportunity for the Boilermakers to nudge a half-game ahead of them in the standings.
Instead, an offense that had been explosive throughout the year hit the ditch. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished with 320 passing yards but tossed a pair of interceptions as the Boilermakers failed to find any traction.
Embattled Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz actually had the better day between the two, which was surprising. It just wasn't Purdue's day, trying to stake its claim in a division needing somebody to prove it's worth its spot at the top.
Winner: Oklahoma State's Shutdown Second Half
Oklahoma State has won a bunch of football games over the past two years with a smothering defense.
Over the final two quarters and two overtime sessions of last week's loss to TCU and the first two quarters of this week's home showdown against Texas, the Cowboys looked soft.
But all that changed at halftime against the Longhorns. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason's unit tightened up and bottled up Texas, allowing Oklahoma State to erase a seven-point halftime deficit to win 41-34 in Stillwater.
They had no answers for Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers or running back Bijan Robinson as the 'Horns piled up 31 first-half points. After the break, the Horns mustered just 172 total yards and, more importantly, just three points. Robinson had just six of his 140 rushing yards in the second half.
Ewers finally looked like he'd recaptured some of his first-half magic on the final drive, but Ja'Tavion Sanders missed a perfect pass that could have gone for a big gain in the closing seconds, and it careened off his hands directly to Kendal Daniels for a game-clinching interception.
It wasn't just Robinson's struggles, though, after the break. Ewers couldn't seem to consistently get on the same page as his receivers, the Longhorns piled up penalties (for the game, Texas had 14 penalties to Oklahoma State's zero) and couldn't move the ball.
Despite last week's setback to the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State re-established itself Saturday as TCU's biggest threat right now in the Big 12. Like much of the past two seasons, they did it with defense.
Loser: Anybody Expecting Thursday Night Theatrics
Thursday night's sneak peek at the college football weekend gave us a couple of one-score showdowns, but both games were otherwise forgettable.
If you love offense, I'm sorry.
Virginia and Georgia Tech met in Atlanta in what wound up being a 16-9 win by the Cavaliers to move both teams to 3-4 and give coach Tony Elliott his first ACC victory. The two teams went 8-of-35 on third-down conversions and combined for 17 penalties, six turnovers, two missed field goals and two missed extra points.
Georgia Tech's defense and special teams did a commendable job keeping it in the game, but the loss of starting quarterback Jeff Sims (who entered the contest questionable with a leg setback) to injury negated any offensive threat.
Tech's last attempt to tie the game essentially ended when Nick Jackson sacked Zach Gibson with 1:52 left, and the Yellow Jackets failed to convert the ensuing 4th-and-11 from around midfield when Malachi Carter dropped a would-be first down.
The Yellow Jackets got the ball back with less than a minute to play, but with one play left, Gibson simply ran out of bounds rather than heave it downfield. It was a fitting end to a bad offensive game.
In a sneaky-good matchup between rivals South Alabama and Troy in Mobile, the Trojans won 10-6 to drop the Jaguars to 5-2 and move their own record to 6-2. This was a defensive struggle that had little pizzazz.
There was plenty of nail-biting throughout both games, but little excitement. If you missed it because the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros was on, don't worry. You didn't miss much.
This was not pretty football.