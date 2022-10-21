2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Joey Gallo, José Abreu, More

2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Joey Gallo, José Abreu, MoreOctober 21, 2022
Playoff baseball may be gripping the nation, but for the teams that fell short of their championship aspirations, all eyes are on the offseason and the potential additions to their clubs so that next year ends in a more rewarding fashion.
One player looking for a new home this offseason will be Joey Gallo, who should make headlines for signing a substantial contract despite stats that are not necessarily reflective of one.
Joining the former New York Yankee as a topic of discussion are the Seattle Mariners and their pursuit of a second base-playing shortstop and celebrated Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu.
Update on Interest in Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo may be a slumping hitter who the New York Yankees traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason, but he is expected to garner attention this offseason from contending teams, per Darragh McDonald from MLB Trade Rumors.
That would be somewhat surprising for a guy whose batting average and on-base percentage dipped and whose home runs fell from 38 to 19, literally making him half as good as he was a year ago in that regard.
There are likely some hoping he can rediscover his 2017-18 form, when he blasted 81 homers and 172 RBI across two seasons. All it takes is one organization to believe it's the one that can help him "get right" and rekindle the explosiveness that once captured the attention of fans in Texas.
Three straight years of diminishing returns and downward-trending stats should be cause for pause, but a team in need of a bat and experience will take a flier on him.
Per Bob Nightingale of USA Today, current NLCS contender San Diego, the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are already expressing interest. Considering how well the Padres are swinging the bat in the playoffs, it would be a surprise to see them take an unnecessary risk in bringing Gallo in.
The Brewers, who were shut out on postseason play in 2022, and the Rays are more likely to make that jump.
Prediction: The Brewers take a high-priced chance on Gallo
Mariners Interested in Shortstop
Fresh off their first playoff run since 2001, the Seattle Mariners are in search of a shortstop who can also play second base, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told the media.
With Julio Rodriguez forming a young foundation for the team's future, there is plenty of reason to be excited about Seattle. The expected availability of Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa only enhances that excitement, especially when the team's general manager admits the organization is looking to fill that position.
The question is whether any of those players would be willing to switch positions, regardless of how promising the future is in Seattle.
Dipoto appears to be very steadfast in his support of current shortstop J.P. Crawford, so unless that is simply posturing in an attempt to not hurt any feelings, there will be expectations that any free-agent shortstop brought in by Seattle is flexible.
Swanson may be the best option of those available to make that transition.
He played his college ball at Vanderbilt, where he broke out in 2015 as a second baseman.
If the Mariners are willing to pony up the cash in a competitive offer, it would not at all be surprising to see Swanson opt to leave the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves to travel across the country and join the burgeoning club in their pursuit of his second title.
Prediction: If Seattle signs a shortstop, Swanson is the guy
White Sox to Split with Jose Abreu
Do the Chicago White Sox love having first baseman Jose Abreu in their clubhouse?
Yeah, but...
The team is prepared to split from the nine-year veteran, not for any reason other than the "need to shake up their team," per Bob Nightingale of USA Today. He is hardly the only player to be up for grabs, with Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn being the only two players certain to remain, the report continued.
It is the team's desire to move Vaughn back to his original position at first base that has led the club to come to the difficult decision.
Abreu had an efficient, if unspectacular, season (.304/.378/.446) but totaled his lowest number of home runs (15) and at 36, there are real questions about whether he will ever be the player he was previously.
Regardless of his stats, there is a clear love and appreciation for Abreu within the White Sox organization. "No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don’t think you are ever going to hear anyone with this organization say a bad word about Jose," general manager Rick Hahn told the media, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.
The White Sox are the only organization Abreu has known during his career in the Majors but the potential now exists for him to shake off the losing seasons with the club and enjoy the success that has eluded him with another franchise.
A young team just out of contention would benefit exponentially from someone with Abreu's experience and leadership qualities. A team like the aforementioned Seattle Mariners, possibly?
The question will be whether Abreu has any desire to make a move of that distance. Expect him to build on the roots he has in Chicago and look to join the across-town Cubs.
Prediction: Abreu stays in Chicago, signs with the Cubs