2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Joey Gallo, José Abreu, More

Joey Gallo may be a slumping hitter who the New York Yankees traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midseason, but he is expected to garner attention this offseason from contending teams, per Darragh McDonald from MLB Trade Rumors.



That would be somewhat surprising for a guy whose batting average and on-base percentage dipped and whose home runs fell from 38 to 19, literally making him half as good as he was a year ago in that regard.

There are likely some hoping he can rediscover his 2017-18 form, when he blasted 81 homers and 172 RBI across two seasons. All it takes is one organization to believe it's the one that can help him "get right" and rekindle the explosiveness that once captured the attention of fans in Texas.

Three straight years of diminishing returns and downward-trending stats should be cause for pause, but a team in need of a bat and experience will take a flier on him.



Per Bob Nightingale of USA Today, current NLCS contender San Diego, the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are already expressing interest. Considering how well the Padres are swinging the bat in the playoffs, it would be a surprise to see them take an unnecessary risk in bringing Gallo in.

The Brewers, who were shut out on postseason play in 2022, and the Rays are more likely to make that jump.

Prediction: The Brewers take a high-priced chance on Gallo

