    Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds third base on his way to scoring a run on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Will Smith #16 during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2022 Major League Baseball Gold Glove Awards on Thursday.

    Here is a rundown of the three finalists at each position in both the National and American Leagues, ahead of the winners being announced next month.

    National League

    Pitcher

    Tyler Anderson - Los Angeles Dodgers

    Corbin Burnes - Milwaukee Brewers

    Max Fried - Atlanta Braves

    Catcher

    Travis d'Arnaud - Atlanta Braves

    Tomas Nido - New York Mets

    J.T. Realmuto - Philadelphia Phillies

    First Base

    Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals

    Matt Olson - Atlanta Braves

    Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

    Second Base

    Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres

    Tommy Edman - St. Louis Cardinals

    Brendan Rodgers - Colorado Rockies

    Third Base

    Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

    Ke'Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates

    Ryan McMahon - Colorado Rockies

    Shortstop

    Ha-Seong Kim - San Diego Padres

    Miguel Rojas - Miami Marlins

    Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves

    Left Field

    Ian Happ - Chicago Cubs

    David Peralta - Arizona Diamondbacks

    Christian Yelich - Milwaukee Brewers

    Center Field

    Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

    Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

    Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

    Right Field

    Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Juan Soto, Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres

    Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

    Utility

    Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

    Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

    Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

    American League

    Pitcher

    Jose Berrios - Toronto Blue Jays

    Shane Bieber - Cleveland Guardians

    Jameson Taillon - New York Yankees

    Catcher

    Sean Murphy - Oakland Athletics

    Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners

    Jose Trevino - New York Yankees

    First Base

    Luis Arraez - Minnesota Twins

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

    Anthony Rizzo - New York Yankees

    Second Base

    Andres Gimenez - Cleveland Guardians

    Jonathan Schoop - Detroit Tigers

    Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers

    Third Base

    Matt Chapman - Toronto Blue Jays

    Ramon Urias - Baltimore Orioles

    Jose Ramirez - Cleveland Guardians

    Shortstop

    Xander Bogaerts - Boston Red Sox

    Carlos Correa - Minnesota Twins

    Jeremy Pena - Houston Astros

    Left Field

    Andrew Benintendi - Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees

    Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

    Brandon Marsh - Los Angeles Angels

    Center Field

    Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

    Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

    Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals

    Right Field

    Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays

    Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins

    Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

    Utility

    DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

    Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays

    Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

    A pair of St. Louis Cardinals teammates and NL MVP candidates in third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are among the headliners on the list of finalists.

    Arenado, who hit .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI for the NL Central champion Cards is the active leader in Gold Gloves among players who were nominated with nine.

    The only third basemen in MLB history with more Gold Gloves than Arenado are Brooks Robinson with 16 and Mike Schmidt, who will be matched if Arenado wins his 10th this year.

    Arenado also has the most Platinum Glove Awards in MLB history with five, having won the award in each of the past five seasons.

    Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes may represent Arenado's toughest competition in years, as he led Major League Baseball in total runs saved this season with 24, while Arenado was tied for sixth overall and was second among third basemen with 19, per Fielding Bible.

    Goldschmidt is the NL MVP front-runner after hitting .317 with 35 homers and 115 RBI, and he also has a chance to add to his impressive Gold Glove haul.

    He's already a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and he is seeking his second such award in a row.

    Six-time All-Star Mookie Betts is also looking to add to his impressive career haul of Gold Gloves, having already won five during his career.

    Betts has not won a Gold Glove since his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, but with 15 runs saved, he finished just one behind fellow NL right field nominee Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    One notable player vying for their first career Gold Glove Award is slugging Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    Vlad is best known for his prolific power after crushing 48 home runs in 2021 and 32 this season, but he has come a long way as a defender as well.

    After beginning his career as a third baseman, Guerrero made the switch to first base, and he has thrived to the point that he is now considered one of the premier fielders at the position.

    Several teams are well represented in terms of Gold Glove nominees, but none more than the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Cardinals, who had five nominees each.

    The Cardinals only had four different players nominated since Tommy Edman made the cut at both second base and utility, whereas the Yankees and Guardians had five unique players each.

    Fittingly, the Yankees and Guardians are coming off meeting in a tightly contested American League Division Series playoff matchup that saw New York prevail in five games.

    Catcher Jose Trevino is a heavy favorite to win a Gold Glove for the Yanks after ranking third this season among all players in runs saved, while Guardians players Andres Gimenez, Myles Straw and Steven Kwan were all in the top 16 in baseball in that category.

