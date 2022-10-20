Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award FinalistsOctober 20, 2022
Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2022 Major League Baseball Gold Glove Awards on Thursday.
Here is a rundown of the three finalists at each position in both the National and American Leagues, ahead of the winners being announced next month.
National League
Pitcher
Tyler Anderson - Los Angeles Dodgers
Corbin Burnes - Milwaukee Brewers
Max Fried - Atlanta Braves
Catcher
Travis d'Arnaud - Atlanta Braves
Tomas Nido - New York Mets
J.T. Realmuto - Philadelphia Phillies
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Olson - Atlanta Braves
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base
Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres
Tommy Edman - St. Louis Cardinals
Brendan Rodgers - Colorado Rockies
Third Base
Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals
Ke'Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates
Ryan McMahon - Colorado Rockies
Shortstop
Ha-Seong Kim - San Diego Padres
Miguel Rojas - Miami Marlins
Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves
Left Field
Ian Happ - Chicago Cubs
David Peralta - Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Yelich - Milwaukee Brewers
Center Field
Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
Victor Robles, Washington Nationals
Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks
Right Field
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres
Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks
Utility
Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks
American League
Pitcher
Jose Berrios - Toronto Blue Jays
Shane Bieber - Cleveland Guardians
Jameson Taillon - New York Yankees
Catcher
Sean Murphy - Oakland Athletics
Cal Raleigh - Seattle Mariners
Jose Trevino - New York Yankees
First Base
Luis Arraez - Minnesota Twins
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays
Anthony Rizzo - New York Yankees
Second Base
Andres Gimenez - Cleveland Guardians
Jonathan Schoop - Detroit Tigers
Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers
Third Base
Matt Chapman - Toronto Blue Jays
Ramon Urias - Baltimore Orioles
Jose Ramirez - Cleveland Guardians
Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts - Boston Red Sox
Carlos Correa - Minnesota Twins
Jeremy Pena - Houston Astros
Left Field
Andrew Benintendi - Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees
Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians
Brandon Marsh - Los Angeles Angels
Center Field
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians
Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals
Right Field
Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays
Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Utility
DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays
Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels
A pair of St. Louis Cardinals teammates and NL MVP candidates in third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are among the headliners on the list of finalists.
Arenado, who hit .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI for the NL Central champion Cards is the active leader in Gold Gloves among players who were nominated with nine.
The only third basemen in MLB history with more Gold Gloves than Arenado are Brooks Robinson with 16 and Mike Schmidt, who will be matched if Arenado wins his 10th this year.
Arenado also has the most Platinum Glove Awards in MLB history with five, having won the award in each of the past five seasons.
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes may represent Arenado's toughest competition in years, as he led Major League Baseball in total runs saved this season with 24, while Arenado was tied for sixth overall and was second among third basemen with 19, per Fielding Bible.
Goldschmidt is the NL MVP front-runner after hitting .317 with 35 homers and 115 RBI, and he also has a chance to add to his impressive Gold Glove haul.
He's already a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and he is seeking his second such award in a row.
Six-time All-Star Mookie Betts is also looking to add to his impressive career haul of Gold Gloves, having already won five during his career.
Betts has not won a Gold Glove since his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, but with 15 runs saved, he finished just one behind fellow NL right field nominee Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
One notable player vying for their first career Gold Glove Award is slugging Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vlad is best known for his prolific power after crushing 48 home runs in 2021 and 32 this season, but he has come a long way as a defender as well.
After beginning his career as a third baseman, Guerrero made the switch to first base, and he has thrived to the point that he is now considered one of the premier fielders at the position.
Several teams are well represented in terms of Gold Glove nominees, but none more than the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Cardinals, who had five nominees each.
The Cardinals only had four different players nominated since Tommy Edman made the cut at both second base and utility, whereas the Yankees and Guardians had five unique players each.
Fittingly, the Yankees and Guardians are coming off meeting in a tightly contested American League Division Series playoff matchup that saw New York prevail in five games.
Catcher Jose Trevino is a heavy favorite to win a Gold Glove for the Yanks after ranking third this season among all players in runs saved, while Guardians players Andres Gimenez, Myles Straw and Steven Kwan were all in the top 16 in baseball in that category.