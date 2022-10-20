MLB Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Buzz on Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jose Abreu

0 of 3

Yankees OF Aaron Judge (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As we inch closer to the 2022 World Series, only the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies remain in the postseason. The rest of Major League Baseball is already eying the upcoming offseason.

Teams will have many difficult decisions to make in the days and weeks following the World Series, and the 2022 edition of free agency promises to be an exciting one.

There might not be a bigger name left in the playoffs than Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger hit 62 home runs in the regular season, setting a new American League record. Judge will also headline the 2022 free-agent class.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last month that "most" believe that Judge will re-sign with the Yankees. What makes MLB free agency entertaining for fans, though, is its unpredictability.



What might the future hold for Judge and some of this offseason's biggest names? Let's dive into the latest buzz.

