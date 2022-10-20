MLB Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Buzz on Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jose Abreu

MLB Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Buzz on Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jose AbreuOctober 20, 2022
As we inch closer to the 2022 World Series, only the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies remain in the postseason. The rest of Major League Baseball is already eying the upcoming offseason.
Teams will have many difficult decisions to make in the days and weeks following the World Series, and the 2022 edition of free agency promises to be an exciting one.
There might not be a bigger name left in the playoffs than Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger hit 62 home runs in the regular season, setting a new American League record. Judge will also headline the 2022 free-agent class.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last month that "most" believe that Judge will re-sign with the Yankees. What makes MLB free agency entertaining for fans, though, is its unpredictability.
What might the future hold for Judge and some of this offseason's biggest names? Let's dive into the latest buzz.
Dodgers Could Make a Run at Judge
Regardless of where he plays in 2023, Judge is going to be heavily compensated. Last month, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel polled 14 anonymous MLB executives, agents and insiders on what Judge's next contract might look like.
The predictions averaged out to 8.6 years and just below $320 million.
One of those questioned by McDaniel believed that the Los Angeles Dodgers could provide Judge's next contract. Earlier this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that some around the league do believe that L.A. will make a play for Judge—at the cost of losing star shortstop Trea Turner.
"There has been a lot of talk that the Dodgers are prepared to let Turner walk in order to make a big play for Judge, a scenario that could take the NL West champions out of play for the shortstop," Feinsand wrote.
The idea that L.A. could chase Judge isn't surprising. Like the Yankees, the Dodgers traditionally haven't been afraid to pay for star power. After bowing out to Philadelphia in the divisional round, L.A. may be eager to make that one big move that gets them back into the title conversation.
If the Dodgers do make a run at Judge, it could leave Turner, a two-time All-Star, free to sign with a conference rival.
Phillies Could Be Eying Turner
The buzz has been building that Turner won't re-sign with Los Angeles this offseason. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported last month that there really weren't extension talks during the season:
The Dodgers broached the idea of a long-term future with Turner’s team over the winter but didn’t get into specifics. Turner told them he was willing to have talks until the start of the regular season. The Dodgers informed Turner shortly before the start of the year they wouldn’t make him a formal offer, and there haven’t been any discussions between the two sides about an extension since."
According to Feinsand, the Phillies will be in on Turner if he becomes available.
"The Phillies have the more pressing matter of the National League Championship Series on their minds right now, but they are expected to be aggressive this winter—with Turner atop their wish list," Feinsand wrote.
Philadelphia has gone deep into the postseason with its current roster—the NLCS is tied at 1-1—so fans shouldn't expect it to make many significant changes. However, Turner is an intriguing option. The 29-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and is coming off of a 100-RBI campaign.
As Feinsand noted, the Phillies expect to kick Bryson Stott over to second base—Jean Segura is set to be a free agent—in order to make room for Turner. Per Feinsand, Turner "is said" to prefer a return to playing on the East Coast, so this is a potential pairing that would make a lot of sense.
Cubs Looking to Add Jose Abreu
First baseman and designated hitter Jose Abreu is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Chicago White Sox. However, Abreu and the Sox appear poised to part ways, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"The White Sox loved having Jose Abreu the past nine years, and he has been nothing but a class act and valuable hitter, but they plan to part ways with him," Nightengale wrote last week. "Simply, they need to shake up their team."
With Abreu likely to become available, the cross-town Chicago Cubs look to be in pursuit.
"Veteran first baseman Jose Abreu is high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency this offseason, according to multiple sources," Bruce Levine of 670 The Score recently wrote.
At 35 years old, Abreu may no longer be an intimidating power hitter—he hit just 15 home runs after knocking 30 in 2021—but he's reliable. He batted .304 with 75 RBI this past season. According to Levine, that reliability is high on the Cubs' wish list.
"They have a void at first base and would like to add a consistent player there who could help them improve immediately," Levine wrote.
While Abreu's time with the White Sox may be coming to an end, there's a good chance that time in Chicago isn't over.