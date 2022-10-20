X

    Padres Offense Impresses MLB Twitter in NLCS Game 2 Win vs. Aaron Nola, Phillies

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres celebrates at second base after hitting a one-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Most offenses would have been in serious trouble facing Aaron Nola with a 4-0 deficit after losing Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at home.

    Turns out, most offenses aren't the San Diego Padres.

    San Diego used a five-run fifth inning to power an 8-5 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Wednesday's Game 2 of the NLCS. The offensive explosion salvaged a split in the first two games at Petco Park and prevented the Phillies from seizing firm control of the series as it shifts to Philadelphia.

    Nola entered the contest after throwing a combined 19.1 shutout innings in his previous three starts, but the Padres chased him from the game in that decisive fifth inning. The right-hander finished with a stat line of six earned runs, seven hits and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

    San Diego's ability to get to the ace at a critical time generated plenty of reaction on social media:

    MLB @MLB

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Padres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Padres</a> have scored SEVEN unanswered runs! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/d4TysVsDgM">pic.twitter.com/d4TysVsDgM</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Manny 💣 to put the Padres up 4 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/4WjaNigP4b">pic.twitter.com/4WjaNigP4b</a>

    Padres Offense Impresses MLB Twitter in NLCS Game 2 Win vs. Aaron Nola, Phillies
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    down 4-0 ➡️ 7-4 lead <a href="https://t.co/vEtvjQZ6Gd">pic.twitter.com/vEtvjQZ6Gd</a>

    San Diego Padres @Padres

    MORE RUNS!!!

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    <a href="https://t.co/oaULZOttpm">pic.twitter.com/oaULZOttpm</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    the Phillies entered today 27-2 in franchise postseason history when leading by 4+ runs in a game<br><br>the 2 losses:<br><br>2011 NLDS G2<br>1993 WS G4

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Aaron Nola had faced 81 hitters over parts of 5 starts since he last gave up an earned run since Sept. 28.<br><br>Then he gave up 2 on back-to-back homers ... on back-to-back pitches ... because of course he did.

    Tom Kelly @TommyKelly44

    For Aaron Nola this game will be remembered just as much as his previous 3 performances if not more, same as Cliff Lee is remembered for Game 2 in 2011. Can’t be great every time out but what a terrible time for a bad outing after getting spotted a 4-0 lead

    Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB

    The Padres saw Aaron Nola pretty well today, all things considered.<br><br>Have to wonder if the intel from his older brother helped their case.

    Ryan Cohen @RyanCohen24

    Surely you didn’t… you wouldn’t… count the Padres out of any game ever.

    97.3 The Fan @973TheFanSD

    Our official rankings of 2022 Padres innings:<br><br>1. 7th inning of NLDS Game 4 <br>2. 5th inning of NLCS Game 2<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>Every other inning. <br><br>This list is not up for debate.

    Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee

    The trade deadline pickups have picked themselves up off the floor today.<br>Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Juan Soto have driven in six of the Padres' seven unanswered runs.

    Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez

    Brandon Drury and Josh Bell entered today slashing .105/.128/.184 in the postseason. They have since combined for 4 hits, 2 of them homers, and have driven in 5 runs.<br><br>The Padres lead, 7-4, and will bring up their 10th batter of the 6th inning.

    It seemed like the Padres were done when Blake Snell allowed four earned runs in the second inning off an RBI single by Alec Bohm, RBI double by Matt Vierling, RBI single by Edmundo Sosa and RBI groundout by Kyle Schwarber. It wasn't all Snell's fault, as Juan Soto lost the ball in the sun on Vierling's hit, but the end result was a significant deficit.

    Rather than folding, the home team chipped away with back-to-back solo homers from Brandon Drury and Josh Bell in the bottom half of that frame to set the stage for the fifth-inning comeback.

    Austin Nola's RBI single off his brother and Soto's RBI double led to an early exit for Philadelphia's Nola, and Drury's two-RBI single off Brad Hand gave San Diego the lead for good.

    Manny Machado provided the exclamation mark with a solo homer in the seventh, and the bullpen combination of Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader allowed just a single run to secure the win.

    The one silver lining for the Phillies is they have home-field advantage after splitting the first two on the road, and that advantage will be put to the test in Game 3 on Friday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.