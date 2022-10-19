X

    MLB Twitter in Awe of Zack Wheeler's Brilliance in NLCS Game 1 vs. Padres

    Erin WalshOctober 19, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Zack Wheeler continues to dominate on the mound.

    The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at Petco Park behind another brilliant performance from Wheeler.

    The right-hander allowed just one hit, walked one batter and struck out eight in seven innings of work before being replaced by Seranthony Domínguez out of the bullpen.

    Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber provided the runs courtesy of solo home runs in the top of the fourth inning and top of the sixth inning, respectively. However, it was Wheeler and his dominant performance that drew the reaction of fans on social media:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    7 scoreless innings. 8 strikeouts.<br><br>Zack Wheeler is dealing. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Ak3e2Shn8U">pic.twitter.com/Ak3e2Shn8U</a>

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    Zack Wheeler so far in his first postseason<br><br>NLWCS Game 1: 6 1/3 IP, two hits, zero runs<br><br>NLDS Game 2: 6 IP, four hits, three runs<br><br>NLCS Game 1: 7 IP, one hit, zero runs<br><br>1.40 ERA

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    Zack Wheeler has been so ridiculously good this postseason. He's up to 19⅓ innings and has allowed runs in only one of them. <br><br>The only runs he allowed could've easily been unearned, too, as they came after a two-out ball to first that was playable.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Zack Wheeler is a DAWG

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    Zack Wheeler is becoming one of the best long-term pitching contracts in MLB history.

    Chris 🎃IIey @chrisoIIey

    If it's any consolation, Zack Wheeler is still gonna take his son Yu Darvish trick or treating next week

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Zack Wheeler. Ace.

    Ed @EdwinB___

    Zack Wheeler in the postseason <a href="https://t.co/INRg4t73U7">pic.twitter.com/INRg4t73U7</a>

    Nat 🤎 @natalies_g

    You wish Zack Wheeler was on your team

    Adam Hermann @adamwhermann

    Absolutely hilarious that the Mets allowed Zack Wheeler to walk, to a team in their division, and then he immediately became one of the five best pitchers in baseball.

    Chud @ChuckieMagill

    Zack wheeler dealing once again <a href="https://t.co/kfPLrC4hhR">pic.twitter.com/kfPLrC4hhR</a>

    Marc Carig @MarcCarig

    Zack Wheeler, good at pitching.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    I’ll take Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola over any 1-2 in baseball in the playoffs. Watching Wheeler look absolutely unhittable tonight like… <a href="https://t.co/njicDklA25">pic.twitter.com/njicDklA25</a>

    Alongside Aaron Nola, Wheeler has been one of Philadelphia's best pitchers this season, and it's clear he'll continue to serve as the team's ace as the postseason progresses.

    However, it's important to note that the Phillies will need some more run production moving forward, especially against a San Diego lineup that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell.

    The Phillies and Padres will meet in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Petco Park. Nola is expected to start for Philadelphia, while Blake Snell is expected to get the start for San Diego.

