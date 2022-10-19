MLB Twitter in Awe of Zack Wheeler's Brilliance in NLCS Game 1 vs. Padres

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Zack Wheeler continues to dominate on the mound.

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at Petco Park behind another brilliant performance from Wheeler.

The right-hander allowed just one hit, walked one batter and struck out eight in seven innings of work before being replaced by Seranthony Domínguez out of the bullpen.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber provided the runs courtesy of solo home runs in the top of the fourth inning and top of the sixth inning, respectively. However, it was Wheeler and his dominant performance that drew the reaction of fans on social media:

Alongside Aaron Nola, Wheeler has been one of Philadelphia's best pitchers this season, and it's clear he'll continue to serve as the team's ace as the postseason progresses.

However, it's important to note that the Phillies will need some more run production moving forward, especially against a San Diego lineup that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell.

The Phillies and Padres will meet in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Petco Park. Nola is expected to start for Philadelphia, while Blake Snell is expected to get the start for San Diego.