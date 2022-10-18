WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

0 of 1

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov have gotten physical with each other. Kevin Owens hoped to keep them apart until NXT Halloween Havoc. Credit: WWE.com.

With just days remaining before NXT Halloween Havoc, the October 18 edition of WWE NXT was one of the biggest shows the brand has put together in recent memory.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez participated in a Pick Your Poison challenge. Jade chose Rhea Ripley as Perez's opponent while Perez chose Raquel Rodriguez for Jade.

Sonya Deville promised to put Alba Fyre on the shelf before her match with Mandy Rose. Cameron Grimes brought in his own help from the main roster, asking Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to team up with him against all of The Schism including Joe Gacy.



Kevin Owens would return to NXT as the mediator in a showdown between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Tony D'Angelo gave Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo a challenge to defeat a mystery opponent.

This show could well be as big as Halloween Havoc, featuring many major names in WWE. It also felt like anything could happen as WWE wanted this to be a memorable night.

