Yankees' Aaron Hicks to Miss Rest of Playoffs with Knee Injury Suffered vs. Guardians

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks suffered a left knee injury in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium and will miss the remainder of the postseason, he told reporters after a 5-1 series-clinching win.

Hicks' recovery timeline is six weeks.

He suffered the injury in the top of the third inning when he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera while trying to catch a fly ball by Guardians rookie Steven Kwan.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced Hicks in left field.

Hicks was making his second postseason start for the Yankees this year. He also played in Game 4 against the Guardians on Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a walk in a 4-2 win at Progressive Field.

The 33-year-old has spent the last seven seasons with the Yankees after making his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2013.

Hicks appeared in 130 games for the Bronx Bombers this season, slashing .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

In 29 postseason games with the Yankees dating back to 2017, Hicks is slashing .219/.327/.344 with 21 hits, two home runs and 12 RBI.

While the Yankees replaced Hicks with Gonzalez on Tuesday, it's reasonable to believe they will consider other options in left field against the Houston Astros for the American League Championship Series. Matt Carpenter and Cabrera could be in play.

Normally, Andrew Benintendi would be an option, but he is still working his way back from a broken hamate bone in his hand.

Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros is set for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.