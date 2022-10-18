MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 18 Schedule

1 of 2

Harry How/Getty Images

Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler impressed in their first two playoff outings.

Darvish allowed four earned runs on 13 hits over 12 innings, while Wheeler conceded three earned runs off six hits in 12.1 innings of work.

Wheeler's postseason numbers hand him a slight edge over Darvish in the matchup, but that can be negated by Darvish's NLCS experience and the home crowd backing him in San Diego.

Darvish gave up one earned run on six hits in his one previous NLCS start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He threw in two World Series games after that.

Darvish posted a 2.60 ERA at home in the regular season. He made his first two postseason starts on the road in New York and Los Angeles.

The San Diego right-hander did not give up more than three earned runs in a home start in the last three full months of the regular season.

Wheeler was a bit more vulnerable on the road with a 3.84 ERA in the regular season, but he was fantastic in St. Louis and Atlanta to kick off the Phillies' postseason run.

Darvish and Wheeler will likely combine to give up a low total of runs, and there may not be any relief in sight for the batters on either side when the bullpens enter the game.

San Diego's bullpen was fantastic against the Dodgers, and Josh Hader has that automatic feeling to him in the ninth inning.

Philadelphia's Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez were strong all season. The addition of Zach Elfin, a starter in the regular season, to the bullpen has strengthened the later innings for the Phillies.

The stars on both sides are more capable of coming up with a few big hits, and we should see more of them throughout the series, but Tuesday should be all about the pitching.