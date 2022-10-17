World Series 2022: What Top Players Are Saying Amid MLB Playoffs

1 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Harrison Bader homered in Game 4 of the NLDS, providing the first run of the game and sparking the New York Yankees to a series-evening win over the Cleveland Guardians.

After the game, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole had nothing but praise for his teammate. "He’s electric, really," he said after Sunday's game, per Betelhem Ashame of MLB.com. "Impact player. He’s got moxie, baseball awareness, gets after the ball on defense. [I have] a lot of good things to say about that guy. And yeah, he’s having a really good series so far. It’s obviously been fun to watch."

Bader echoed his teammate. "Gerrit said it really, really well. You just play each out, each at-bat as just a singular event, and you go from there and keep repeating it until the game is over."

It seems like a reserved answer but one cannot overstate how important Bader has been for the Yankees this postseason.

The center fielder joined the Yankees in August after five-and-a-half seasons in St. Louis and has been the best hitter on the team in these playoffs. He has blasted three home runs on four hits, drove in four runs and is averaging .286. His OPS is a staggering 1.215.

"There are a lot of organizations that are not like the New York Yankees. What I mean by that is just the standard that the players hold themselves to day in and day out, the staff that’s surrounding the players -- it is just such a winning culture, a winning mentality. The fans, the level of expectation they have is high, and I wouldn’t want it any other way," he said following Sunday's win in Cleveland.

With teammate Aaron Judge struggling to hit the way he did en route to his historic 62 home run season, Bader has been key to New York's postseason livelihood. Without him fueling the offense Sunday, who knows exactly how the potential elimination game against Cleveland would have turned out.

He will be key for the organization moving forward in the postseason, too.

The Yankees still have to win one more against Cleveland to move on to the ALCS, where they will face one of the best rotations in the Majors in Houston. Hitting home runs and, more importantly, driving runs in will be key if the Yankees have any hope of advancing to, and winning, their first World Series since 2009.

"I just view being traded here very serendipitously, and I look to take advantage of it every single day."

