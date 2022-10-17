Why Dodgers Should Let Clayton Kershaw Walk in Free Agency Amid Latest MLB Rumors

Harry How/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is the third-winningest pitcher in Los Angeles Dodgers history and one of the best in that franchise's illustrious history, but his time with the team may be winding down, according to reports.



Despite his status as a Los Angeles legend and one of the best pitchers of his generation, it is time for the Dodgers to consider letting Kershaw leave.



Will He or Won't He?

Kershaw played this season on a one-year, $17 million deal. It was noncommittal on both his and the team's side, and if Kershaw's words after the conclusion of a disappointing season in LA are any indication, a return to the team would likely look similar.

"As of right now, I’d say I’ll play again," he told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "We’ll see what happens. Going home and being around and being a full-time dad changes your perspective on things," he continued.



In that answer alone, he appears uncertain about his willingness to play at all next season.

When you add in the interest the Texas Rangers had in him last offseason, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, in the form of more years and money, and likely will again this year, you have a scenario where there are more questions than answers.

After all, joining the Rangers would allow Kershaw to join a team that plays its home games just minutes away from his home in Dallas. If the all-world lefty is focused on being a full-time dad, playing for Texas would allow him to do that a little more consistently than he might if he returned to the only Major League team he has ever known.

When you take into consideration the expected return of manager Dave Roberts next season, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times, and pressure on him and the organization to perform up to expectations in the postseason, there are decisions that must be made to ensure that happens.

Kershaw underperformed in the NLDS against San Diego with an ERA of 5.40 and has not elicited the fear from opposing hitters one would expect from a pitcher of his stature. A career postseason ERA of 4.22 does not help matters.

If there is indecision on his part and the Rangers come back with another offer this offseason, the Dodgers should allow Kershaw to walk so that they can address other needs in pursuit of a world title.

Otherwise, Kershaw will not be the only player departing the organization.



Conclusion

The future Hall of Famer is still an above-average pitcher, with an impressive 12-3 win-loss record (27th in the Majors) in 2022 and an ERA under 3.0. There is no denying that the Dodgers were a better team this season with him in the rotation

.At some point, though, the indecision that has permeated the offseason, and the threat of another team winning his services, hangs over the club like a dark cloud.

Will it be easy to replace a franchise hero? No, and the potential backlash from fans who love the lefty must be taken into consideration. So does the distraction.

The Dodgers set a franchise record for wins in 2022 but have nothing to show for it. They were beaten, decisively, by the wild-card Padres and left without a world title for the ninth time in 10 consecutive playoff appearances.

They need to re-evaluate the roster, the leadership and, yes, their star pitcher and his commitment (or lack thereof) to the team.

The appeal of full-time fatherhood, and the potential to play for a team much closer to home, may make any decision surrounding the best pitcher of his generation much easier for the team.