WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' Full Schedule until Survivor Series Revealed

Don't expect to see Roman Reigns back on TV every week anytime soon.

That said, he'll be a pretty regular fixure for at least the next few weeks.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported Reigns is currently slated for the Oct. 28 SmackDown and Oct. 31 Raw ahead of the Crown Jewel live event. The undisputed WWE Universal champion is also slated for the Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 SmackDowns ahead of Survivor Series, though he's not currently slated for the Nov. 25 go-home show.

The schedule would imply Reigns is slated to work the next two Premium Live Events, which makes a ton of logical sense. Reigns is scheduled to go one-on-one against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, and the War Games setup for Survivor Series this year would feel incomplete without the Head of the Table.

With WWE set to take a PLE break between Survivor Series and January's Royal Rumble, Reigns will likely go heavy into part-time mode in December and early January before setting up his Rumble program.

Reigns has worked an increasingly sparse schedule since WrestleMania, cutting out a majority of the live-event touring dates. He has wrestled just five times on television or a PLE since WrestleMania.

