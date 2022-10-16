Report: WWE Day 1 Event Cancelled; No PLE Between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE's Day 1 may be one-and-done.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported WWE has canceled the Jan. 1 premium live event originally slated for Atlanta's State Farm Arena and does not plan to reschedule at this time.

There will be no PLE for over two months between Nov. 26's Survivor Series and Jan. 28's Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported conflicts with football games in Atlanta played a factor in WWE canceling the event. The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day, and the Sugar Bowl is set for a day earlier.

WWE did not announce Day 1 would be coming to Atlanta until late July, months after the NFL set its schedule and the Sugar Bowl announced its move to Dec. 31. It's unclear why WWE would cancel the event based on a football schedule it already knew well in advance.

Thurston reported WWE's relationship with NBCUniversal may have played a part in Day 1 not moving forward. No further details were given on why NBCUniversal may not want a PLE on New Year's Day.

WWE debuted Day 1 in January to significant success. The event was originally supposed to feature a Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match, but that was scrapped at the last minute when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

Lesnar was then inserted into a Fatal Five Way match for the WWE championship, winning the championship and getting the wheels in motion for a title vs. title match at WrestleMania.

