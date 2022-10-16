World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

0 of 4

Padres P Steven Wilson (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth.

Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.

San Diego and Philadelphia will kick off the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.

One series in the divisional round remains unsettled, as the Cleveland Guardians turned a late ninth-inning rally into a 2-1 series lead over the New York Yankees. The winner of that series will face Houston on Wednesday.

Now that the field has narrowed, let's take a look at the predictions of some of the MLB experts around the web, what's on the upcoming schedule and some of the latest postseason storylines.

