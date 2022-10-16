NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and PredictionsOctober 16, 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres knocked off the established powers in the National League to set up an unexpected NLCS matchup.
The Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010, while the Padres are back for the first time since 1998.
Both teams used massive hits from their offseason and midseason acquisitions to move into the NLCS through 3-1 NLDS wins.
Philadelphia's top bats woke up in time for the postseason. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were fantastic in the first two series victories and Rhys Hoskins came up with some clutch hits in the NLDS.
San Diego's Juan Soto and Manny Machado thrived against the Dodgers to make it one step away from the World Series.
The Padres own home-field advantage in the series and that could benefit it, as could the edge in starting pitching.
Philadelphia's bats have been great in the postseason, but they could be slowed by a deep roster of starters and the best bullpen in the postseason so far.
NLCS TV Schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, October 18
Game 2: Wednesday, October 19
Game 3: Friday, October 21
Game 4: Saturday, October 22
Game 5: Sunday, October 23
Game 6: Monday, October 24
Game 7: Tuesday, October 25
All Games to be aired on Fox or FS1 & Times are TBD.
Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
San Diego -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
Philadelphia +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
Low Scoring Games Could Open NLCS
Runs could be hard to come by for both loaded lineups during the first two games in San Diego.
Philadelphia is able to run out its ace pairing of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola on full rest in Games 1 and 2. Wheeler and Nola started Games 2 and 3 against the Atlanta Braves.
Wheeler produced 12.1 strong innings so far this postseason for the Phillies. He gave up three earned runs in the sixth inning to Atlanta in the NLDS, but otherwise, he has been fantastic.
Nola has not given up an earned run in his two postseason starts. He produced six innings of five-hit ball with one unearned run against Atlanta in Friday's Game 3.
A fully-rested set of San Diego hurlers will await Wheeler and Nola. Bob Melvin should turn to Yu Darvish and Blake Snell for Games 1 and 2. Darvish and Snell pitched on the same schedule as Wheeler and Nola have so far in the postseason.
Darvish has only allowed four earned runs over 12 innings against the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell conceded three earned runs in his 8.2 innings in those two series.
San Diego's top two starters carry a slight edge over Wheeler and Nola because they have pitched in the LCS round before with their previous teams.
The opening two pitching matchups in San Diego should produce a pair of epic battles and they may limit the two lineups to minimal run production.
That could mean the margin of error will be smaller than it was in the NLDS for both teams and it could lead to some incredible drama across every inning played.
Joe Musgrove May Be Biggest Difference-Maker
If the NLCS is dominated by the stars of each rotation, San Diego could have a leg up on Philadelphia.
The Padres hold an edge with their likely Game 3 starter in Joe Musgrove over Ranger Suarez.
Musgrove conceded two earned runs on seven hits in two series-clinching games against the Mets and Dodgers.
The right-handed hurler would be in line to start on the road in Game 3 on Friday and he could be available for another potential series-clinching game late in the series.
Musgrove could provide a vital edge to the Padres because of how both rotations appear to be set up. A Mike Clevinger-Noah Syndergaard Game 4 showdown could turn into a bullpen game since neither hurler pitched long in their NLDS starts.
Bob Melvin and Rob Thomson may not be willing to bring back Darvish and Wheeler on three days rest for Game 4, which is why Musgrove could be so important in the sequence of the series.
Musgrove was hurt by the Phillies on June 23, but he has been much better in the last month. He finished the regular season by allowing one earned run in 22 innings.
Suarez could not make it out of the fourth inning in Game 1 against the Braves and he conceded three or more runs in three of his last six regular-season starts.
On paper, San Diego holds the edge in the series with Musgrove. Suarez could match Musgrove's output in Game 3, but right now, San Diego possesses the more proven pitcher to back up its aces.
Series Prediction
Padres Over Phillies in 7 Games
The playoff paths of San Diego and Philadelphia are remarkably similar.
They used timely hitting from their stars, terrific starting pitching and lock down innings from their relievers to reach the NLCS.
There is a chance that the offenses carry their strong NLDS performances into the NLCS, but that is likelier to happen later in the series when the arms start to tire.
The first two games are a toss-up because of the potential Darvish-Wheeler and Snell-Nola matchups. San Diego should win at least one of its games at home. Philadelphia can steal a game on the road with one of its aces.
Musgrove holds the pitching advantage over Suarez in Game 3 and Game 4 may come down to which bullpen lasts the longest.
Philadelphia was excellent at home in the NLDS and it can reward its home fans with a few wins to take the series back to San Diego.
San Diego's pitching depth, not the hitting of Juan Soto or Manny Machado, will ultimately give it the edge and send it back to the World Series for the first time since 1998.
