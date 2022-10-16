NLCS Bracket 2022: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

0 of 4

Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres knocked off the established powers in the National League to set up an unexpected NLCS matchup.

The Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010, while the Padres are back for the first time since 1998.

Both teams used massive hits from their offseason and midseason acquisitions to move into the NLCS through 3-1 NLDS wins.

Philadelphia's top bats woke up in time for the postseason. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were fantastic in the first two series victories and Rhys Hoskins came up with some clutch hits in the NLDS.

San Diego's Juan Soto and Manny Machado thrived against the Dodgers to make it one step away from the World Series.

The Padres own home-field advantage in the series and that could benefit it, as could the edge in starting pitching.

Philadelphia's bats have been great in the postseason, but they could be slowed by a deep roster of starters and the best bullpen in the postseason so far.