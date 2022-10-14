X

    Aaron Judge Catches Heat on Twitter as Hitless ALDS Continues in Yankees' G2 Loss

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to game two of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    If these are Aaron Judge's final games in pinstripes, they're forgettable ones—and Yankees fans are letting him hear about it.

    The presumptive American League MVP heard some boo birds after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their divisional series matchup.

    Judge is now 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts for the series, which is knotted up at 1-1.

    If you couldn't have guessed it, social media was somehow less kind than the New York faithful.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Players to lead their league in HR and strike out 4 times in a game that postseason:<br><br>Aaron Judge today<br>Aaron Judge in 2017<br>Aaron Judge in 2017<br>Aaron Judge in 2017<br><br>Judge - 4 times<br>Everyone else - never

    Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel

    Aaron Judge vs. CLE in the postseason ('17, '20, '22)<br><br>2-for-36, 27 strikeouts <a href="https://t.co/JaL7K5oQcR">https://t.co/JaL7K5oQcR</a>

    Zito @_Zeets

    Aaron Judge is baseball’s James Harden? <a href="https://t.co/Gcaxbmv6b3">https://t.co/Gcaxbmv6b3</a>

    Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_

    Aaron Judge so far this postseason <a href="https://t.co/WLw99tL7IH">pic.twitter.com/WLw99tL7IH</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    I’m 0/4 today but so is Aaron Judge <a href="https://t.co/r2knp4j89m">pic.twitter.com/r2knp4j89m</a>

    Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal

    The family of George Pipgras has gathered at Yankee stadium in anticipation of Aaron Judge breaking their relative’s longstanding record of 5 K’s in a playoff game. Exciting! <a href="https://t.co/P9pW6e9Zsl">pic.twitter.com/P9pW6e9Zsl</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    There's only one man who can save Aaron Judge before it's too late<a href="https://t.co/AM7mSzw5hG">pic.twitter.com/AM7mSzw5hG</a>

    BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history

    Love posting things like this, cause some get so worked up. <br><br>In 7 plate appearances during this year ALDS, Aaron Judge(7) has struck out twice as much than Joe Sewell(3) did during the 1932 season. <a href="https://t.co/IQisCLtv6b">pic.twitter.com/IQisCLtv6b</a>

    Timid Cavs Viewer @TimidCleFan

    Aaron Judge whenever he plays Cleveland in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/pChm34avPA">pic.twitter.com/pChm34avPA</a>

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Aaron Judge during regular season <br><br>vs.<br><br>Aaron Judge during post season <a href="https://t.co/EhAMLocUh6">pic.twitter.com/EhAMLocUh6</a>

    Social media ripping Judge after back-to-back disappointing performances is one thing. Twitter will find a way to hate on a picture of a golden retriever puppy if you give it long enough.

    Yankees fans, though? You guys might want to pump the brakes.

    Judge, the guy who single-handedly propped up the Yankees offense with the greatest non-steroid-aided power-hitting season in MLB history, is a free agent this winter. Yeah, the guy you were booing can leave you for $350 million and sunny California and you'll get nothing.

    Boos are part of the Yankees experience, but turning on the MVP right as he's about to hit free agency is a dangerous game.

    Take Judge's bat out of the lineup, and these Yankees probably aren't even in the playoffs.

    That said, if the Guardians pitching staff keeps taking Judge's bat out of of the lineup, the Yankees won't be for much longer.

