Aaron Judge Catches Heat on Twitter as Hitless ALDS Continues in Yankees' G2 Loss

If these are Aaron Judge's final games in pinstripes, they're forgettable ones—and Yankees fans are letting him hear about it.

The presumptive American League MVP heard some boo birds after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their divisional series matchup.

Judge is now 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts for the series, which is knotted up at 1-1.

If you couldn't have guessed it, social media was somehow less kind than the New York faithful.

Social media ripping Judge after back-to-back disappointing performances is one thing. Twitter will find a way to hate on a picture of a golden retriever puppy if you give it long enough.

Yankees fans, though? You guys might want to pump the brakes.

Judge, the guy who single-handedly propped up the Yankees offense with the greatest non-steroid-aided power-hitting season in MLB history, is a free agent this winter. Yeah, the guy you were booing can leave you for $350 million and sunny California and you'll get nothing.

Boos are part of the Yankees experience, but turning on the MVP right as he's about to hit free agency is a dangerous game.

Take Judge's bat out of the lineup, and these Yankees probably aren't even in the playoffs.

That said, if the Guardians pitching staff keeps taking Judge's bat out of of the lineup, the Yankees won't be for much longer.