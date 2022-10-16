Caleb Williams, No. 7 USC Lose to Cam Rising, No. 20 Utah in Dramatic Pac-12 Upset

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The No. 7 USC Trojans were upset by the No. 20 Utah Utes 43-42 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to fall to 6-1.

The Utes took the lead with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cameron Rising rushed in for a one-yard score and converted on the two-point attempt. It was a risky call, as an extra point would have tied the game, but the decision to go for two paid off for Kyle Whittingham's squad.

The Trojans tried to respond on the final drive of the game, but two false starts made it nearly impossible for USC to get into field goal range for a potential game-winner.

It was a tough loss for the Trojans as quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. However, the offense wasn't a problem. The issue was the USC defense allowing 562 yards of total offense—including 424 yards passing—to the Utes.

Rising finished having completed 30-of-44 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 60 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele also completed one pass for nine yards.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid led all receivers with 16 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Things may have gone differently for USC had they had star wide receiver Jordan Addison available for the final drive. Addison exited the matchup late in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.

A Utah defender landed on the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner's leg while making a tackle, and he was later seen on the sideline with crutches. Addison caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown before exiting.

Addison's status moving forward is unclear, though he'll luckily get an extra week of rest as the Trojans aren't back in action until Oct. 29 against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Utes, 5-2 on the year, also will not be in action next weekend and will return Oct. 27 to face the unranked Washington State Cougars.