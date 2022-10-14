Peyton Manning to be Guest Picker on 'College GameDay' Ahead of Alabama-Tennessee

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Peyton Manning is heading back to Knoxville.

The Tennessee legend and NFL Hall of Famer will serve as a celebrity guest picker for College GameDay on Saturday ahead of the Volunteers hosting Alabama in a crucial SEC showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Both teams have started the season undefeated, with Alabama (6-0) ranked No. 3 overall by the Associated Press and Tennessee ranked No. 6. They are two of six ranked teams from the SEC, joining No. 1 Georgia (6-0), No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0), No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1) and No. 22 Kentucky (4-2).

Tennessee hasn't won an SEC title since 1998, one year after Manning left for the NFL. The Volunteers won the national title that season. They also won the SEC in 1997, Manning's final year.

Now, he'll be back in Knoxville for a crucial game as Tennessee looks to move one step closer to ending that drought.