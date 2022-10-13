X

    Yordan Álvarez Heralded as 1 of MLB's 'Best Hitters' as Astros Take G2 over Mariners

    Adam WellsOctober 13, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Yordan Álvarez broke the hearts of Seattle Mariners fans for the second consecutive game in the American League Division Series to give the Houston Astros a commanding 2-0 series lead.

    Two days after his walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, Álvarez propelled the Astros to a 4-2 win in Game 2 with a go-ahead two-run blast off Luis Castillo in the bottom of the sixth.

    MLB @MLB

    You cannot stop Yordan, you can only hope to contain him. <a href="https://t.co/qpcrEUXGkB">pic.twitter.com/qpcrEUXGkB</a>

    It was apparent throughout the entire regular season that Álvarez was an elite hitter, but the 25-year-old is putting himself on a different level with his showing so far in this postseason.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Before today, nobody in baseball history had hit more than one go-ahead homer while trailing in the sixth inning or later of a postseason game, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>. Now, Yordan Álvarez has done it twice in two games. <br><br>Very simply, he's the one of the best hitters on the planet.

    Álvarez was the best hitter in the AL after Aaron Judge during the regular season. He ranked second to the New York Yankees star in on-base percentage (.406) and slugging percentage (.613).

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Yordan Alvarez is the 2nd player to hit a go-ahead HR in the 6th inning or later of back-to-back games in a postseason series, joining:<br><br>2002 ALDS G1-2 Troy Glaus

    Baseball Erectus @BaseballErectus

    When Yordan hits a go-ahead homer off you again <a href="https://t.co/HbrSF2163V">pic.twitter.com/HbrSF2163V</a>

    Yordan Álvarez Heralded as 1 of MLB's 'Best Hitters' as Astros Take G2 over Mariners
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🔪 c h o p p a h 🔪 @iamchoppah

    Never pitch to Yordan in the playoffs when the game is on the line!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Playoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Playoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/8qILYLf64b">pic.twitter.com/8qILYLf64b</a>

    The Mariners did a good job containing Álvarez in Game 2 before the homer. He grounded out and flew out in his first two plate appearances.

    Manager Scott Servais seemed to take a lesson from the two homers by intentionally walking Álvarez in his final plate appearance of the game in the bottom of the eighth.

    𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏_ (I hate the Cardinals) @STLGuy_

    Yordan Vs the Marniers <a href="https://t.co/93T3xkww9O">pic.twitter.com/93T3xkww9O</a>

    Niko Tamurian @NikoTamurian

    Yordan Alvarez is quickly replacing Russell Wilson as the most disliked athlete in Seattle right now<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seausrise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seausrise</a>

    Nathaniel Rakich @baseballot

    They are going to create an ALDS MVP award just for Yordan Alvárez.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Yordan Alvarez every time he steps to the plate <a href="https://t.co/TW6h3ep0q6">pic.twitter.com/TW6h3ep0q6</a>

    Joon Lee @joonlee

    thinking of all the children in the greater Seattle area experiencing their first major sports trauma thanks to Yordan Alvarez

    Both starting pitchers were excellent in Game 2. Castillo, making his first appearance since tossing 7.1 shutout innings in the AL Wild Card Series, allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

    Framber Valdez fought through some control issues with three walks, but he allowed two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

    The series will shift to Seattle for the first playoff game at T-Mobile Park since Oct. 18, 2001. Houston will start Lance McCullers Jr. with an opportunity to sweep and advance to the ALCS for the sixth consecutive year.

    Rookie George Kirby will make his first start of the playoffs. He got the save in the Mariners' 10-9 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

    Game 3 between the Astros and Mariners will take place on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.