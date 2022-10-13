Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Rainy conditions in the Bronx have forced Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees to be postponed.

Per an official statement from the Yankees, Thursday's forecast of "sustained inclement weather" caused the game to be rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.

There were concerns throughout the week that the weather would make it difficult to play Game 2 as scheduled.

New York Metro Weather tweeted on Thursday morning the forecast had "slightly improved" to potentially open a window to get the game in.

Rather than risk starting the game and leaving open the possibility of a long rain delay, which could prematurely knock both starting pitchers out, MLB erred on the side of caution to give both clubs the best opportunity to play a full contest without interruption Friday.

Per Weather.com, Friday's forecast in the Bronx calls for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 68 degrees and winds going 10-20 mph west to northwest.

The postponement could also play a significant role if the series gets extended. Friday was going to be the final off day of the series, with both teams set to travel from New York to Cleveland.

Instead, if the series goes five games, the Guardians and Yankees will play for four consecutive days from Friday through Monday.

This will likely have more of an impact on Cleveland, which might have been able to bring back Shane Bieber on three days' rest for a potential Game 5. He will now likely be limited to just one start in the series, regardless of how long it goes.

The Yankees will be able to use Gerrit Cole on regular rest for a potential Game 4 on Sunday. He allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings in New York's 4-1 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Bieber and Nestor Cortes are the scheduled starters for Game 2.