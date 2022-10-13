MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 13 Schedule

1 of 3

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mariners reside in a situation in which they can take Game 2 from Houston, even after the disastrous Game 1 ending shifted all the momentum in the Astros' favor.

Seattle saw Framber Valdez twice in the regular season. The Houston southpaw conceded six earned runs on 13 hits over 13.2 innings in consecutive July outings.

Valdez was fantastic for most of the season, but he slipped up a bit toward the end of it. He gave up six or more hits in four of his last six appearances.

Valdez only had two hit concessions under four in his last 11 starts. He is hittable, and that could open up a chance or two for Seattle to get a rally going.

Seattle showed no fear against Justin Verlander and chased him after the fourth inning of Game 1. A similar approach at the plate could work in Game 2, and that would begin to stretch out Houston's bullpen before the series returns to Seattle.

Luis Castillo should be able to keep Houston's bats at bay. He scattered six hits over 7.1 shutout frames in Game 1 of the wild-card round against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Castillo recorded at least 15 outs in 11 of his 12 appearances since joining the Mariners.

Seattle needs another strong outing from its ace on Thursday. A six-inning outing could set up the Mariners to be lights out with their top bullpen arms in the final three frames.

Scott Servais likely learned from his risky decision to put in Robbie Ray in the ninth inning of Game 1, and he can call on a rested bullpen to shut down the Astros if Castillo turns in another marvelous performance.

The Mariners may not need an abundance of runs to win Game 2, but if they can get a few off Valdez and chase him after five innings, they stand a good chance of rebounding from the brutal Game 1 loss.