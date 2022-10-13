Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2023 NHL Free Agency

0 of 10

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sept. 16, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the NHL's annual free-agent market will open on July 1 for the first time since 2019. With the 2022-23 season now underway, this is a good opportunity to list the best players eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July and predict where they might end up.

If it seems premature for this type of list, bear in mind that the number of potentially available stars could shrink between now and July 1.

Since September, two big names came off the board, with J.T. Miller signing a contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks and Nathan MacKinnon following suit with the Colorado Avalanche.

A number of notable stars could be obtainable when the market opens. They include forwards such as the Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane and the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, defensemen like the Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, and goaltenders such as the Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen.

Here's our look at next summer's 10 notable UFAs and whether they'll re-sign with their current clubs or ink new deals elsewhere. Feel free to let us know what you think of this listing in the comments section below.