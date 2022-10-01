Bleacher Report NHL Trade Block Big Board for October 2022

0 of 11

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images)

With NHL preseason play well underway, the 2022-23 regular season is fast approaching. It begins in Europe when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks stage two games in Prague on Oct. 7 and 8. The remainder of the schedule opens Oct. 11.

Media trade gossip is growing as teams pare down their rosters for the coming campaign. So far, there's been only one trade, as the New York Rangers shipped defenseman Nils Lundkvist on Sept. 19 to the Dallas Stars.

Several notable players who were part of our September Trade Block Big Board, such as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane, remain hot topics of speculation heading into October.

Meanwhile, a handful of players slated to become unrestricted free agents at season's end are already drawing attention regarding their futures. The Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba falls into that category.

The following is our ranking of this month's noteworthy trade candidates. You can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.