Bleacher Report NHL Trade Block Big Board for October 2022October 1, 2022
Bleacher Report NHL Trade Block Big Board for October 2022
With NHL preseason play well underway, the 2022-23 regular season is fast approaching. It begins in Europe when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks stage two games in Prague on Oct. 7 and 8. The remainder of the schedule opens Oct. 11.
Media trade gossip is growing as teams pare down their rosters for the coming campaign. So far, there's been only one trade, as the New York Rangers shipped defenseman Nils Lundkvist on Sept. 19 to the Dallas Stars.
Several notable players who were part of our September Trade Block Big Board, such as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane, remain hot topics of speculation heading into October.
Meanwhile, a handful of players slated to become unrestricted free agents at season's end are already drawing attention regarding their futures. The Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba falls into that category.
The following is our ranking of this month's noteworthy trade candidates. You can weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
The Selection Process
This list is composed of 10 NHL players who appeared in media trade rumors during September. They were chosen and ranked according to talent, trade value and the possibility they will be traded during this season.
J.T. Miller came off the board after agreeing to a long-term contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks. Montréal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak and Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot tumbled out of our top 10 as rumors about them waned.
New York Islanders winger Anthony Beauvillier and Washington Capitals center Lars Eller dropped from our list as they didn't come up in any media conjecture during September.
10. Craig Smith, Boston Bruins
In September, we noted that Bruins superstars Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were expected to begin the season on long-term injured reserve. That will allow the team to sit above the $82.5 million salary cap by $2.2 million.
We also listed winger Craig Smith as a potential cost-cutting trade candidate once Marchand and McAvoy returned to action. Defenseman Mike Reilly could also draw interest.
The more likely candidate could be Smith. On Aug. 16, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy reported that the Bruins received a trade offer for the veteran winger but that "talks were put on hold." Murphy also made note of this in his Sept. 6 profile of Smith leading up to Bruins training camp.
Those talks might've been paused because the Bruins didn't want to move Smith until Marchand and McAvoy are ready to return. They could also want to see how things shake out in training camp and at the start of the season. It's enough to keep Smith in our October ranking.
9. Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins
A four-time 20-plus goal scorer during eight full seasons with the Wild, Jason Zucker has struggled offensively since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins before the 2020 trade deadline. Injuries limited him to 17 goals and 35 points in 79 games over the last two seasons.
With the Penguins sitting over the $82.5 million salary cap by $1.5 million, they could be forced to ship out a player before the start of the season. On Sept. 7, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reported the Penguins had an opportunity to trade Zucker but turned it down.
Zucker is in the final season of his contract with a cap hit of $5.5 million. The Penguins were reportedly unwilling to make the move because the interested club also wanted a first-round pick.
This probably won't be the last time Zucker surfaces in the rumor mill given his contract status and Pittsburgh's cap issue. If he's not moved in October to reduce some cap payroll, he could be shopped to address a different roster need.
8. Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild
On Sept. 24, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that Matt Dumba faces another season of being on the trade block. He has regularly surfaced in trade speculation in recent years. In October 2020, we had him on our list of eight stars who could be moved.
A strong-skating, physical, puck-moving blueliner, Dumba has stayed put. But this season could be different. Russo cited his eligibility for unrestricted free agency next year, the Wild's limited salary-cap space for 2023-24 and their growing pool of blue-line prospects as reasons that could make the 28-year-old expendable by the March 3 trade deadline.
Russo also suggested the Wild could shop Dumba if they're out of playoff contention. For his part, Dumba said he's unconcerned.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin could also retain Dumba as an "own rental" if the Wild are in position for a deep playoff run. It's unlikely he'll be moved in October, but his situation will be worth monitoring as the season progresses.
7. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
After sitting on top of our August and September Trade Block Big Boards, Patrick Kane tumbled in our October ranking. On Sept. 21, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson told reporters he had not had trade talks regarding Kane or teammate Jonathan Toews during the offseason.
The following day, Kane indicated he hadn't had many discussions with his agent or family about leaving the Blackhawks. Toews, meanwhile, said "I don't think it has gotten to that point" to ask for a trade to a contender.
Kane remains among the game's elite scorers. In September, we listed rumors linking the 33-year-old winger to the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. None of those reports, however, indicated those teams had actually pitched offers.
With a no-movement clause and $10.5 million salary-cap hit, Kane has full control over his situation. Don't be surprised if his name surfaces later in the season, likely closer to the March 3 trade deadline.
6. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars
As the regular season approaches, the Stars remain in a contract standoff with the high-scoring Jason Robertson. Coming off his entry-level contract and a 41-goal performance last season, the 23-year-old winger is due for a significant pay raise.
The Stars have $6.3 million in salary-cap space, but Robertson could seek much more than that. As Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News pointed out Sept. 13, Dallas' roster makeup could determine how much Robertson gets.
DeFranks suggested Anton Khudobin or Radek Faksa as cost-cutting trade candidates. Of the two, Khudobin could be easier to trade. While the 36-year-old goaltender is coming off hip surgery, he carries an affordable $3.3 million cap hit and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in July.
Khudobin is also two years removed from backstopping the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. He could attract attention from teams seeking a backup with playoff experience.
5. Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs
Justin Holl was part of our list in August. After dropping off our September board, the 30-year-old Maple Leafs defenseman cracked the top 10 again.
Holl is in the final season of a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million and a 10-team no-trade list. He's due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 6'3", 197-pounder is physical, can shut down opponents and also chips in on offense.
On Sept. 8, The Athletic's Jonas Siegel suggested Holl could be a trade candidate if the Leafs needed to shed salary to re-sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Sandin signed a two-year deal worth $1.4 million annually Thursday, and Toronto is above the $82.5 million salary cap by $2.9 million.
Following the Sandin signing, Sportsnet's Luke Fox argued that Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas should clear cap space via long-term injured reserve and/or waivers. A trade, however, could be the best solution. That should make Holl's status with the Leafs a point of interest in the rumor mill.
4. Ethan Bear, Carolina Hurricanes
Once a promising mobile defenseman with the Oilers, Ethan Bear was traded last summer to the Carolina Hurricanes. He struggled with his new club during in 2021-22, and while Bear attempts to get back on track for the coming season, he has become the subject of media trade chatter.
On Sept. 1, The Athletic's Marc Antoine Godin named Bear among trade options for the Canadiens. On Sept. 18, Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre tweeted that the Canucks had Bear on their radar as they search for blue-line help. The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch wrote that the 25-year-old was a trade option for the Ottawa Senators.
There's no indication the Hurricanes are considering moving Bear. Perhaps they haven't received an offer to their liking. On the other hand, they could give him another chance to develop into a top-four defenseman.
Bear could also become a trade chip if Carolina feels it has to address a roster need before the March 3 trade deadline. Keep an eye on his performance and his place on the Hurricanes' blue-line depth chart.
3. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks
On Sept. 2, the Canucks signed J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract extension. While that settled Miller's future with Vancouver, it could have created an uncertain one for winger Conor Garland.
Garland, 26, carries an average annual value of $5.0 million through 2025-26. Given the Canucks' need to add a defenseman before the start of the season, Patrick Johnston of the Province suggested Sept. 3 that Garland could be a trade candidate.
Above the $82.5 million salary cap by $2.8 million, the Canucks can garner flexibility by placing permanently sidelined winger Micheal Ferland on long-term injured reserve. That would free up $3.5 million to ensure they're cap-compliant but wouldn't leave enough to bolster the blue line.
What the 5'10”, 165-pound Garland lacks in size, he makes up for in energy, work ethic and offensive skills. He should draw plenty of interest if the Canucks decide to move him in a cost-cutting deal or in a one-for-one swap for a defenseman.
2. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers
Chosen fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 draft, Jesse Puljujarvi has struggled to play up to expectations as a scoring winger. While he avoided salary arbitration by signing a one-year, $3 million contract July 26, he remains a fixture in the offseason rumor mill.
On Sept. 12, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported the cap-strapped Oilers had continued to "pursue all trade options" for Puljujarvi. During an appearance on the Sept. 20 Oilers Now podcast, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli said he wouldn't rule out that Puljujarvi will get shopped before the regular season opens.
The Oilers were believed to be attempting to shed salary to sign restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. However, his acceptance of a one-year, $798,000 contract on Sept. 22 provided them with flexibility. The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman noted they could be under the cap by $165 if they ice a 21-man roster to open the season.
General manager Ken Holland could, however, need more cap room to replace a sidelined player with a call-up from the minors. Trading Puljujarvi could be a cost-cutting option if the 24-year-old fails to show substantial improvement.
1. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
The recurring topic of trade speculation for months, Jakob Chychrun was No. 2 on our September Trade Block Big Board. The 24-year-old Coyotes defenseman moved atop our list after confirming on Sept. 21 that he still wants to be moved to a contender.
A skillful puck-mover, Chychrun carries an affordable $4.6 million annual average value on his contract. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong is reportedly seeking a substantial package that includes at least one proven player and multiple draft picks.
The Senators have been linked to Chychrun for some time. During a Sept. 28 edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he felt Ottawa has been interested but that nothing had been close. The Coyotes apparently like promising center Shane Pinto, but Friedman felt the Senators are not willing to part with him.
Friedman also said the St. Louis Blues were interested in Chychrun. But with just $625,000 in projected salary-cap space, the Blues would have to swing a dollar-for-dollar deal or shed salary in a separate move to acquire him.