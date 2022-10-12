Dodgers' Win Should Have Padres 'Terrified' and More Reaction from MLB Fans, Experts

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night despite limited production from key members of their star-studded lineup, which had MLB Twitter questioning where the San Diego Padres go from here.

L.A.'s remarkably deep roster, which allowed it to win a league-high 111 games during the regular season, is why the club is the World Series favorite, and that depth was on full display in the series opener.

Shortstop Trea Turner, who cracked a first inning home run off Padres starter Mike Clevinger, and catcher Will Smith led the offensive charge with two hits apiece. Third baseman Max Muncy and second baseman Gavin Lux also drove in runs.

After starter Julio Urías allowed three runs over five innings with six strikeouts, the Dodgers bullpen pitched four scoreless frames to close out the Game 1 triumph.

First baseman Wil Myers homered for the Padres in the loss. The Friars' bullpen was also strong, dealing 5.1 shutout innings after a rough outing for Clevinger (five runs—four earned—in 2.2 innings).

"It's a team that makes you work, and they make you throw a lot of pitches," Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "When you throw pitches in the middle of the plate, they take advantage of it, and that's what I saw early on with [Clevinger]."

San Diego faces extreme pressure to level the best-of-five series in Game 2 because trying to win three straight games against an opponent with the Dodgers' talent would be the ultimate uphill battle.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:37 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Television coverage will be on Fox Sports 1.