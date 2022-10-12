X

    Dodgers' Win Should Have Padres 'Terrified' and More Reaction from MLB Fans, Experts

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night despite limited production from key members of their star-studded lineup, which had MLB Twitter questioning where the San Diego Padres go from here.

    Noah Camras @noahcamras

    Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner went a combined 0-10.<br><br>The Dodgers won 5-3.<br><br>That has to have the Padres terrified.

    L.A.'s remarkably deep roster, which allowed it to win a league-high 111 games during the regular season, is why the club is the World Series favorite, and that depth was on full display in the series opener.

    Shortstop Trea Turner, who cracked a first inning home run off Padres starter Mike Clevinger, and catcher Will Smith led the offensive charge with two hits apiece. Third baseman Max Muncy and second baseman Gavin Lux also drove in runs.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    It was a two-double night for <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> catcher Will Smith 💪<br><br>He joined Tom Verducci after the Game 1 win! <a href="https://t.co/Ka7s2aEjHr">pic.twitter.com/Ka7s2aEjHr</a>

    After starter Julio Urías allowed three runs over five innings with six strikeouts, the Dodgers bullpen pitched four scoreless frames to close out the Game 1 triumph.

    Here's a look at some further social media reaction to Los Angeles' victory:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    "The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." <br><br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/davidortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@davidortiz</a> on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year <a href="https://t.co/jqovce0KqT">pic.twitter.com/jqovce0KqT</a>

    Terrence @TOOteezy

    Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner went a combined 0-10…. And we still won…. 🫠

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    The Dodgers just own the Padres. It is what it is. <a href="https://t.co/YCUceulzzA">pic.twitter.com/YCUceulzzA</a>

    Dodgers fan Mets Rebo @SportsRebo

    This is gonna be the most lopsided series of the playoffs

    Brian Y @byysports

    Padres fans: “We just beat the Mets in the wild card, don’t underestimate us now!”<br><br>Dodgers: <a href="https://t.co/0W4zBZgJhr">pic.twitter.com/0W4zBZgJhr</a>

    legenda(RY) ⚾️ 👨🏻‍💻 @ryanatanner

    Dodgers offense really played like crap and still won by two. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winforvin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winforvin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alwaysLA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alwaysLA</a>

    Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

    And the Dodgers have a future Hall-of-Famer and two All-Stars coming up <a href="https://t.co/4LrZ9Bjzn3">https://t.co/4LrZ9Bjzn3</a>

    Clapz @Clapz23

    Series over <a href="https://t.co/1YDLN2JOmu">pic.twitter.com/1YDLN2JOmu</a>

    big brain @IiIhomie

    Charley Steiner just said the Padres rivalry with the Dodgers would be like a nail having a rivalry with a hammer lmao

    First baseman Wil Myers homered for the Padres in the loss. The Friars' bullpen was also strong, dealing 5.1 shutout innings after a rough outing for Clevinger (five runs—four earned—in 2.2 innings).

    "It's a team that makes you work, and they make you throw a lot of pitches," Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "When you throw pitches in the middle of the plate, they take advantage of it, and that's what I saw early on with [Clevinger]."

    San Diego faces extreme pressure to level the best-of-five series in Game 2 because trying to win three straight games against an opponent with the Dodgers' talent would be the ultimate uphill battle.

    Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:37 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Television coverage will be on Fox Sports 1.

