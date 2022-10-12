X

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole Praised for 'Lights Out' Performance in Game 1 Win vs. Guardians

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 12, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over 6.1 innings of one-run ball to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

    Cole lived on the edge in the second and third innings, but he got out of trouble twice and authored an excellent start to his postseason.

    In the second, Andres Giménez hit a one-out double to get Cleveland's first player in scoring position on the night, but Cole then struck out Will Brennan and Austin Hedges to end the threat.

    Cole encountered more issues in the third. A Steven Kwan one-out solo home run gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead, and then the next three batters got on to load the bases. However, a groundout (fielder's choice at home) and strikeout prevented more damage.

    From there, Cole cruised to 3.1 more shutout innings, allowing just two baserunners along the way.

    Cole gave the Yankees' offense more than enough breathing room.

    A Harrison Bader solo home run tied the game at one in the third before Jose Trevino hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the fifth. Anthony Rizzo added some insurance with a two-run homer in the sixth.

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole Praised for 'Lights Out' Performance in Game 1 Win vs. Guardians
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Ultimately, the story of this game was Cole and his great outing. The Yankees ace kept his team in the game before they tacked on much-needed runs in the fifth and sixth.

    Twitter (and Yankees fans) were impressed with Cole's work.

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Gerrit Cole, despite letting up the HR was lights out. This is what he was brought here to do

    Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli

    That’s a great start from Gerrit Cole. That’s the playoff start you pay him for. <br><br>(I’d personally leave him in here)

    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

    Gerrit Cole has entered mow 'em down mode.

    Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke

    HELL OF A START BY GERRIT COLE

    Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_

    Gerrit Cole’s 1st Yankee Stadium playoff start in pinstripes: <br>6.1 IP <br>1 ER <br>4 H <br>1 BB <br>8 Ks <br>Couldn’t have asked for much more, ace performance.

    AmericanLeagueMuse @AmericanLgMuse

    Gerrit Cole tonight in the biggest game of his Yankee career;<br><br>6.1 IP<br>4 H<br>1 R<br>1 BB<br>8 K<br>101 Pitches<br><br>An ace pitching like an ace, no matter the defense. <a href="https://t.co/TwHsuMiQmB">pic.twitter.com/TwHsuMiQmB</a>

    Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman

    Standing ovation for Gerrit Cole after the right-hander's first postseason start at Yankee Stadium since signing with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>.<br><br>Cole saluted back to the crowd before descending into the dugout. He's in line for the win if this three-run lead holds.

    AT @YankeeWRLD

    Pitchers in their 1st start this postseason <br><br>Max Scherzer: 4.2 IP, 7 ER, 4 K’s<br>Max Fried: 3.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 K’s<br>Justin Verlander: 4.0 IP, 6 ER, 3 K’s<br>GERRIT COLE: 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 8 K’s<br><br>MY DAMN ACE

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Gerrit Cole has pitched well in 4 of his 5 postseason starts with the Yankees. So let's put that stupid narrative to rest that you can't trust him in big spots.

    RyanGarciaESM @RyanGarciaESM

    Gerrit Cole was incredible tonight. Damnit that’s what a freaking ACE does. Enough of the goddamn noise about him not being money. So many “aces” didn’t show up this weekend, but Cole did.

    The Yankees and Guardians will play Game 2 on Thursday at 7:37 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Nestor Cortes will start for New York, and Shane Bieber will do the same for Cleveland.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.